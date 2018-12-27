Press release from Root Cause:

The sixth annual Root Cause Awards, celebrating achievement in the local forest products industry and sustainable forestry, were announced on Dec. 26, 2018. This year’s awards highlighted important issues that face our region’s forests and the great people/organizations that are working on them.

The three winners are:

The Nature Conservancy is the recipient of the 2018 Sustainable Forestry Award in recognition for its work promoting sustainable forestry in our region. Megan Sutton has been instrumental in the implementation of prescribed burn practices and increasing awareness about the efficacy of those practices in Western North Carolina. Her efforts, using science and collaboration, have restored habitat, created partnerships, and provided leadership in the advocacy of wise forest management.

Navitat Canopy Adventures is the recipient of the 2018 Support of Local Forest Products Award in recognition of its efforts in promoting an unconventional forest product, zip lining. This award recognizes Navitat Canopy Adventures for its devotion to sustainably utilizing the forest for recreation and education. Navitat’s commitment to environmental stewardship encourages each customer to reconsider their relationship with the natural world.

Woodworker Mike Hester is the recipient of the 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award. Root Cause recognizes Mike for his lifetime of work in the wood products industry. For over forty years, Mike welcomed customers to his shop with a smile and a desire to help people. His dedication to custom millwork and woodworking has been celebrated by many.

For more information, contact Lang Hornthal at 828-230-2425 or langhornthal@gmail.com.