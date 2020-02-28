Press release from Asheville Breakfast Rotary Club:

Rotary Clubs across WNC have been working together to fighting hunger through Rotarians Against Hunger since 2010. The Rotary Club of Asheville, the Asheville Breakfast Rotary Club, and The Rotary Club of Asheville South provide major coordination and significant financial support for the food packaging event. Please join our movement to provide meals in Western North Carolina and participate in the Eleventh Annual Rotarians Against Hunger (RAH) meal packaging event on March 21, 2020 at the Reuter Family YMCA in Biltmore Park. The goal is to package 350,000 nutritious meals including black beans, brown rice and white rice that will be distributed throughout Western North Carolina by MANNA FoodBank.

Our March 21st event is part of a multi event week of volunteering in Western North Carolina with partner PubCorps. PubCorps offers another opportunity to package meals the week prior for those that can’t make the March 21st Rotarians Against Hunger event. Please visit www.pubcorps.com for more information, and other opportunities to make a significant difference in the fight against hunger in our community.

Additionally a portion of the funds raised will go toward distributing seeds internationally through Seed Programs International. Seed Programs International, a non-governmental humanitarian organization which works worldwide provides vegetable seeds to impoverished communities in developing countries enabling them to grow some of their own food. The organization not only provides the seed, but gives expertise and hands-on assistance on how to successfully plant and harvest. This is a long-term effort to help cure global hunger.

We need volunteers to help with the packaging of the food on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Primary sponsors of the event are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Manna FoodBank, Reuter Family YMCA, Rotary Clubs across WNC and PubCorps. To make a tax deductible donation and/or sign up for a shift at the RAH meal packaging event visit our website: www.RotariansAgainstHunger.org

The meal packaging event at the Reuter Family YMCA is a fun, family-friendly and immensely rewarding experience where people of all ages can participate – individuals, families, church groups, civic organizations and businesses – come together and package nutritious meals to help feed our neighbors. Please Join Us!

Volunteer shifts are as follows:

Saturday, March 21, 2020 Packing Shifts

First shift – 8:00 am – 10:00 am

Second shift – 10:30 am – 12:30 pm

Third shift – 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Take down and clean up. 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm