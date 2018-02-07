Press release from Safelight:
Safelight’s Board of Directors announces the selection of John Lauterbach as the new Executive Director of Safelight. Lauterbach joins the organization with a career that has been dedicated to developing and providing programs and services for abused and neglected children and their families. Most recently, he was the Executive Director of CARING for Children in Asheville. His education includes a Master’s degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology. John and his wife, Carrie have two adult children and one granddaughter.
Board Chair, Pat Ashe spoke enthusiastically about the decision: “Our organization is very fortunate to have such a seasoned administrator join our excellent Safelight team. John will definitely assist us in continuing to achieve our mission, ‘creating hope, healing lives, changing community.’”
Lauterbach will join Safelight on Monday, Feb. 12.
Safelight provides hope and healing for families in Henderson County affected by trauma. The organization provides free and confidential help to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse. Safelights programs and services remove barriers to quality help, creating a safer, healthier community. For more information, visit www.safelightfamily.org.
