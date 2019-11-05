Press release from Sanctuary Brewing:

Sanctuary Brewing Co. is once again partnering with Michael Cohen of Saluda Hair Garage for their monthly Help for Hendo event.

The event, commonly known as H4H will be held on Monday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Sanctuary Brewing Co., 147 1st Ave. East in Hendersonville. Michael Cohen of Saluda Hair Garage will be offering free haircuts and Sanctuary Brewing Company will be serving a warm meal to those in need.

Goodwill and The Free Clinics will be here sharing information about their services and other area resources, and this month will also have an animal care focus, with Blue Ridge Humane Society joining the fold to offer flea prevention, dewormer, pet food, pet toys, and other supplies. Goodwill will also be there helping with employment skills and opportunities. There will also be clothing, toiletries and other essentials, free to anyone that needs them.

“H4H is one of our very favorite events, and this is a wonderful time of the year to show kindness to others. We get the opportunity to collaborate with other organizations that are doing incredible things for our community, all for the greater good for Hendersonville!”, said Lisa McDonald, Co-Owner of Sanctuary and founder of Sweet Bear Rescue Farm, a non-profit animal rescue located in Flat Rock.

Sanctuary Brewing Co. isn’t only committed to serving up great tasting beer. It boasts an inclusive philosophy of service and advocacy to both humans and animals. Walk by the front of the brewery and you’ll find the kindness wall where clothing and essentials are available to those in need.

If you are interested in being a part of this event, email Lisa directly at info@sanctuarybrewco.com.