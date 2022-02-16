Press release from the city of Asheville:

The City of Asheville continues to gather input about a pilot to restructure advisory boards. We look forward to getting your feedback on creating a system that will work best for our community. Please help distribute the attached Save the Date for four workshops that will be held virtually in March. The format for each workshop will be the same, so community members need only attend one if interested. More detailed information about the workshops will be coming soon!

For more information and updates, please visit the project page:

https://publicinput.com/C1401