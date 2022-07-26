Press release from Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office:
The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing man from the Leicester area of Buncombe County. Noah Erwin is age 30, approximately 5’ 7” and 145 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last heard from on July 15th when he spoke with his parents. Mr. Erwin does not have a vehicle and is known to frequent downtown Asheville. Mr. Erwin has medical issues and it is unknown if he has been taking his medication.
Anyone with information about the location of Noah Erwin is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670.
