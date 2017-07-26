Press release:

To better serve the community, Sisters of Mercy Urgent Care recently expanded its hours of operation at three of their four centers in Buncombe County. The East location on Tunnel Road, South location on Hendersonville Road and the North location on Weaver Boulevard are now open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The West Asheville location on Patton Avenue continues to offer the most extensive hours Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Their fifth location in Brevard, North Carolina serves residents of Transylvania County and is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Brevard location is closed on Tuesdays and Sundays.

Sisters of Mercy accepts most forms of insurance including Blue Cross Blue Shield. Additionally, Sisters of Mercy Urgent Care has alternative payment options which include tiered pricing for self-pay patients and a compassionate care program that allows patients to pay on a schedule to fit their income and individualized needs. Check our website at urgentcares.org or contact us at 828-210-2121.

About Sisters of Mercy Urgent Care: Sisters of Mercy Urgent Care has served more than one million patients in the Asheville area since 1985. Providing fast, affordable treatment of non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries, the Buncombe County locations (three in Asheville, one in Weaverville) are open seven days a week, 362 days a year, except for Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas. A fifth site in Brevard provides care for the residents of Transylvania County. The West location has the most extensive hours and is open Monday-Friday: 7 a.m-8:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. More information about hours and locations can be found at urgentcares.