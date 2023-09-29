Asheville MSA

Sales throughout the MSA were down significantly, falling 22.5 percent as 599 homes sold compared to 773 homes that sold throughout the four-county metro area a year ago in August. Roughly 31 sales separated closed sales activity in July and August, which was down 5.9 percent. Pending contract activity showed buyers still pushing for homes in metro-Asheville, as 655 homes went under contract compared to 718 in August 2022. Month-over-month contract activity or buyer demand was stable and unchanged. New listing activity was only down by 3.9 percent, with sellers listing nearly 800 homes for sale in August 2023. Only 32 listings separate August 2022 and August 2023 listing activity. Seller confidence as seen through new listing activity was up 14.3 percent month-over-month, helping to ease supply, which is up 15.8 percent to 2.2 months, and inventory which was down 11.7 percent at report time to 1,237 homes for sale. Prices continue to move toward stabilization, with all price metrics rising modestly in August, likely due to inventory falling during the month. The median sales price of $440,000 and the average sales price ($542,732) rose 4.8 percent and 9.9 percent year-over-year respectively, while the average list price increased 6.3 percent year-over-year to $593,444. This brought the original list price to sales price measure, to 97 percent, which still shows sellers in the MSA receiving nearly all of asking price for their homes, which were on market for 31 days in August, compared to 24 days in August 2022. Showing statistics still show listings in the city of Asheville receiving high interest from buyers, at 4.8 showings (or potential buyers) per listing.

When looking at a 12-month rolling average from September 2022 to August 2023, buyers are still predominantly finding homes in the $300,000 to $500,000 range with the number of closings higher this year for condos and townhome property types. Condos and Townhomes priced $400,000 to $500,000 had a 24.7 percent increase in sales compared to last August, while condo/townhomes priced from $500,000-$600,000 had a near 18 percent increase in closings. Condos and townhomes price $600,000 to $700,000 saw a 39 percent surge in closings compared to last August.

Barnes continued, “Buyers continue to be drawn to the MSA not only to be close to job centers and amenities, but also the diversity in home types that the metro-area offers. Even though the inventory of single-family homes is down across the region, condo- townhome inventory is up nearly 25 percent compared to last August, with quite a bit of inventory available in the $300,000 to $400,000 price range.”

Buncombe County home sales in August declined 27.3 percent year-over-year as 319 homes sold compared to 439 that sold a year ago in August 2022. Pending contracts were also down 16.3 percent as 338 homes went under contract, compared to 404 that under contract during the same period last year. New listings declined by 7.6 percent as sellers listed 424 homes for sale compared to 459 that were listed in August 2022. Inventory dipped 4.1 percent to 693 homes for sale at report time or 2.3 months of supply. Supply a year ago was as low as 1.8 months. Prices increased. Both the median sales price ($470,000) and the average sales price ($605,334) increased 4.6 percent and 11.8 percent year-over-year respectively, while the average list price increased 6.6 percent to $660,372. This brought the original list price to sales price metric to 96.9 percent. Last year it was 98 percent, but sellers still received nearly all of asking price for their homes this past month. Days on market lengthened to 32 days compared to 23 days this time last year.

Haywood County home sales declined 25.8 percent this past month in Haywood County, as 95 homes sold compared to 128 that sold this time last year. The majority of home sales were focused in Waynesville this past month (50 closings). Pending sales increased slightly, 0.9 percent as 113 homes went under contract during the month –nearly the same amount under contract a year ago. Similar to closings, the majority of contract activity was focused in Waynesville, where contract activity was up 20.5 percent year-over-year this past month. New listing activity was down slightly 7.9 percent year- over-year as sellers listed 128 homes for sale, just 41 homes less than was listed in August of 2022. Both inventory and supply fell at report time, with inventory down 22.3 percent to 209 homes for sale and supply down 11.5 percent to 2.3 months of supply. The drop in both inventory and supply, pressured prices this past month. Both the median sales price $399,000 and the average sales price ($444,137) increased 14 percent and 11.9 percent year-over-year respectively, with prices slightly less in Waynesville, compared to the overall county. The average list price surged 27.2 percent to $518,218 in August, which brought the original list price to sales price measure down 0.1 percent to 95.5 percent. time on market lengthen by 60 percent and showed homes averaged 40 days on market until sale compared to 25 days this time last year.