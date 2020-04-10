Press release from the Southern Vision Alliance:

The Southern Vision Alliance’s Frontlines Leaders Fund is eager to move small grants to as many grassroots efforts as possible organizing in response to the COVID-19 crisis. This crisis is highlighting the real lack of public infrastructure capable of prioritizing human needs over profit. As hundreds of thousands of people face uncertainty, we are relying on the resilience of the human spirit to care for and check on each other.

We are also relying on each other to get organized and build power to transform the institutions which currently hold power to sideline the most vulnerable in our communities. This power building work has to begin at the most local level and allow people to connect with each other.

As such, we are opening up the COVID-19 Community Response grants. These are small grants of up to $500 to neighborhood-based and local organizing efforts in response to COVID-19. Priority will be given to efforts led by workers, LGBTQ people, youth and students, Black people and people of color, rural communities, migrants, and families.

The opportunity is open to grassroots organizations, groups of individuals, and individuals. You do not need to be 501(c)3 or 501(c)3 sponsored, but funds must be used in compliance with 501(c)3 guidelines.

When: Now and as funds remain available

Where: North Carolina and South Carolina

How: Fill out this form with your contact information and give us a basic breakdown of how you plan on organizing in response to COVID-19, and let us know if your plans align with our basic platform (learn more about this platform here: https://survivalandbeyond.info/platform/)

Some examples of projects we are looking to support (not an extensive list):

Supplies and materials for mutual aid projects

Promotional and educational materials addressing intersections of COVID-19 crisis and issues of racism, sexism, homophobia and transphobia, xenophobia, etc

Virtual meetings convening community members to plan and strategize

Developing and experimenting with tools or resources that allow marginalized communities to stay connected during a crisis

*Activities cannot include any campaigns for or against political candidates. Activities cannot be conducted for the purpose of personal benefit. 501(c)(3)s have limitations on how much activity can be conducted to influence legislation.

Any additional inquiries about this fund or Frontlines Leaders Funds in general can be sent to: loan@southernvision.org.