Notice is hereby given that a special meeting of the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners has been called beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center, 87 Haywood Street, in downtown Asheville, North Carolina, in order to consider the appointment and bonding of an interim finance officer.

If you have any questions about this meeting, please contact the Clerk to the Board at 250-4105.

Buncombe County Commissioners and the Asheville City Council will hold a joint work session beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center, 87 Haywood Street, in downtown Asheville, North Carolina, to hear the results of the project conducted by the National Alliance to End Homelessness (NAEH), including a comprehensive needs assessment and corresponding strategies and recommendations to improve our community response to unsheltered homelessness.

Access to meeting information is available for view: agenda, results report, and recommendations summary.