Notice is hereby given that a special meeting of the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners has been called beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center, 87 Haywood Street, in downtown Asheville, North Carolina, in order to consider the appointment and bonding of an interim finance officer.
If you have any questions about this meeting, please contact the Clerk to the Board at 250-4105.
Buncombe County Commissioners and the Asheville City Council will hold a joint work session beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center, 87 Haywood Street, in downtown Asheville, North Carolina, to hear the results of the project conducted by the National Alliance to End Homelessness (NAEH), including a comprehensive needs assessment and corresponding strategies and recommendations to improve our community response to unsheltered homelessness.
Access to meeting information is available for view: agenda, results report, and recommendations summary.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.