Press release from Buncombe County:

Special Olympics Buncombe County will host more than 550 athletes at its annual Spring Games on Thursday, May 2, from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the T.C. Roberson High School football stadium and track (250 Overlook Road in Asheville). Community members are invited to join families and volunteers as they cheer on competitors during track and field events. The event is free for spectators.

“Spring Games is our largest local competition of the year,” said Mac Stanley of Buncombe County Parks & Recreation, who is also the Local Coordinator for Special Olympics Buncombe County. “Our athletes thrive on hearing their fans cheering for them. They’ve worked hard this year, and this is the perfect opportunity for the community to see what Special Olympics Buncombe County is all about.”

The day will begin with the Opening Ceremony, which includes a law enforcement torch run and the lighting of the Special Olympic Torch. Each athlete can enter up to two events, choosing those that challenge them to exhibit their maximum skill. Events are divided into developmental, traditional track and field, wheelchair, and young athlete categories.

In addition to the Spring Games track and field events, there will be an Olympic Village located in the field adjacent to the softball field. There will be over 20 vendors offering activities for athletes and spectators to enjoy.

Special Olympics was founded by Eunice Kennedy in 1968 to celebrate changing attitudes about the talents of people with intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics Buncombe County provides year-round sports training and athletic competition for youth and adults. Sports include alpine skiing and snowboarding, swimming, basketball, bocce, bowling, cheerleading, gymnastics, soccer, and tennis.

Buncombe County Parks & Recreation supports Special Olympics Buncombe County by volunteering staff time to administer the Special Olympics local program in Buncombe County. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from Lake Julian Park’s Festival of Lights are donated to Special Olympics Buncombe County.

Sponsors of the Spring Games are: Buncombe County Parks and Recreation, Asheville Parks and Recreation, Buncombe County Schools, Asheville City Schools, Chick Fil A, Buncombe County Sheriffs Office, Asheville Police Department, and Special Olympics North Carolina. Special Olympics Buncombe County thanks the many generous donations from community partners who help make this event possible.

Buncombe County Special Olympics is made possible through fundraising, volunteering, and donations. To donate, volunteer, or to register an athlete, please emailbuncombe@sonc.net.