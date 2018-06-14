Press release from Asheville Regional Airport:

If you’re looking to hang out in Asheville, or ready for a warm Florida getaway, Spirit Airlines is ready to help you take-off and save! Beginning September 6, 2018, Spirit will begin service from Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), Orlando International Airport (MCO), and Tampa International Airport (TPA). Asheville will mark Spirit’s 67th service station in its growing network. Service to and from Fort Lauderdale and Orlando will each run 3 times weekly, while service to and from Tampa will operate 2 times weekly starting in September, increasing to 4 times weekly to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando and 3 times weekly to Tampa starting November 8, 2018.

“We are so excited to offer service between the beautiful Asheville region and three cities in sunny Florida, as they are all incredible destinations.” said Mark Kopczak, Spirit Airlines’ Vice President of Network Planning. “Guests in Florida will be able to experience all the cool things to do in Asheville, including taking in the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains, trying out some of the over 80 craft breweries in the area, and experiencing the local arts scene in downtown Asheville. Meanwhile, Guests in the Asheville area who are looking for a warm beach vacation this winter will now be able to getaway for less with our ultra-low fares.”

“We are pleased to welcome Spirit Airlines to Asheville Regional Airport,” said Lew Bleiweis, A.A.E., executive director of the Greater Asheville Regional Airport Authority. “They are providing nonstop service to popular Florida destinations, and will undoubtedly bring many visitors to our great region as well. We look forward to seeing their bright yellow livery on site at our airport, and ultimately to the great added air service they will provide to our community.”

