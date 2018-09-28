Press release from Stop Deceptive Amendments:

In a campaign stop on Friday in Asheville, Stop Deceptive Amendments will take to the streets of downtown Asheville to educate voters about the amendments on voters’ ballots this fall. The campaign will be joined by former Judge Don Stephens who is also featured in a $2 million TV ad buy.

All five living former governors and six former Chief Justices, both Republicans and Democrats, also oppose these two amendments.

“Legislators wrote these amendments in vague terms and without enabling legislation for a reason. They are looking for a blank check to fill in the details after the election. This campaign is going to do what the legislature should have done, by giving the people of North Carolina a fuller picture of what these amendments will actually do,” Justin Guillory, campaign director for Stop Deceptive Amendments.

Former Wake County Superior Court Judge Don Stephens, who appears in the TV ad, will be present at the campaign stop.

WHO: Stop Deceptive Amendments campaign, Judge Don Stephens and other judges

WHAT: Campaign Event

WHERE: Pack Square Park, Corner of S Pack Square and S Market Street

WHEN: Friday, September 28, 3:00 pm