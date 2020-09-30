Press release from the Asheville Regional Airport:

The Greater Asheville Regional Airport Authority is pleased to welcome Susan Russo Klein to the board.

Russo Klein is a graduate of St. Andrews Presbyterian College in Laurinburg, N.C., where she earned her B.A., cum laude, in 1992. In 1995, she graduated from Southwestern University School of Law in Los Angeles, C.A., earning her J.D.

She has lived in Asheville for more than 20 years, and is active in the community, serving in her church, volunteering with Pisgah Legal Services, and in the North Carolina Bar Association’s Call 4All. Russo Klein was appointed to the board by the City of Asheville.