Press release from Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity:

For the eighth consecutive year, the Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity ReStore is encouraging residents to show off their creativity and talent for a chance to win in the ReStore ReUse Contest. Garden shed, artist studio, chicken coop…Tree house, playhouse, tiny house…if you recently built a structure like this using predominantly reused building materials, the Habitat ReStore wants to know. The contest runs August 1 to September 30, and entries must be submitted electronically. Guidelines and entry form are available on ashevillehabitat.org.

The purpose of this annual contest is to showcase innovative building projects constructed predominantly of used building materials. “Our customers often tell us about the projects they make using materials purchased at the ReStore. This contest is a great way to showcase their projects and inspire others to reuse, recycle and repurpose usable materials,” said Scott Stetson, ReStore Director.

Past projects have been diverse and included a fence fashioned from doors, a potting bench built from pallets, a chair crafted from an oil drum, and a bench made from a bedframe, and so much more. To see photos from the 2018 contest, click here.

Five judges will select winners in the following categories: Furniture, Homesteading, Live and/or Work Space, Home Décor, Youth (age 16 and under), and Best in Show. Winners will be announced in mid-October.