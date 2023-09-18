Press Release from the Buncombe County Tourism and Development Authority:

President & CEO Vic Isley to Share the Forty-Year Impact of BCTDA; Richard Florida to Provide a Keynote on Central Connectivity Districts; Matthew Bacoate Jr. to Receive William A.V. Cecil Tourism Leadership Award; and Partner Activations will Immerse Attendees in Asheville’s Creative Spirit

WHAT: BCTDA and Explore Asheville invite travel and hospitality partners to celebrate 40 years of investing in Asheville’s deeply rooted and ever evolving history at the 2023 Annual Meeting.

WHO: The afternoon will include a report from Explore Asheville and BCTDA President & CEO Vic Isley followed by:

An opening performance by Stewart/Owen Dance .

A keynote from Richard Florida , leading urbanist, co-founder of Bloomberg’s CityLab, and international best-selling author of Rise of the Creative Class.

Presentation of the William A.V. Cecil Tourism Leadership Award to Matthew Bacoate Jr . The award celebrates those who have provided exceptional leadership in making the community a special place to live and visit. Explore Asheville has commissioned a short film honoring him and his life of service, which will be screened at the event.

A social networking hour will follow and include activations from local partners: J. Chong Eats, Dare Vegan Cheese, Blunt Pretzels, Legally Addictive Foods, Ninja Spirits by Asheville Brewing Company, French Broad Chocolates, Giddy Chick Catering, Bad Drawings, Camilla Calnan Photography, and DJ Lil Meow Meow.

WHY: Over the past four decades, the BCTDA has contributed to community and economic growth, investing in Asheville and Buncombe County’s transformation into a thriving, renowned destination.

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, 3–6 p.m.

WHERE: Wortham Center for the Performing Arts, 18 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801.

For more information, please contact Public Information Manager Ashley Greenstein, agreenstein@exploreasheville.com.