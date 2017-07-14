Press release:

The Colby Deitz Band returns to Concerts on the Creek on Friday, July 21

The Colby Deitz Band has one of the most high energy sets around. If you’re looking for The Avett Brothers meets Chris Stapleton, with a touch of Rolling Stones, then this is your band. Visit their website at colbydeitzband.com or Find them on Facebook at “ColbyDeitzBand.”

Concerts on the Creek will be held every Friday night from May 26 through September 1, 2017 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Bridge Park gazebo. Bring a chair or blanket. The event is free with donations accepted.

Concerts on the Creek are produced by the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, the Town of Sylva, and the Jackson County Parks and Recreation Department.

For more information, please call 828-586-2155, visit mountainlovers.com, or like Concerts on the Creek on Facebook.