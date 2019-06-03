Press release from The Fresh Market:

Since opening its doors in 1984, fresh-focused specialty grocer The Fresh Market in Hendersonville has been inspiring guests to make everyday eating extraordinary with curated offerings and an unparalleled shopping experience. The store has also remained involved in the Hendersonville community through sponsorships and food donations supporting local organizations such as Feeding America, Hendersonville County Healthy Aging, Veteran’s Healing Farm, Friends of Santa, the Chamber of Commerce and Taste of Hendersonville.

Leading up to this milestone anniversary, the store will distribute $35 off $135 coupons that are redeemable during the anniversary celebration taking place on Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9, from 12-4 p.m. The festivities will also include free samples throughout the store from local vendors including Asheville Brewery, Highland Brewery, Sunshine Sammies, Pisgah Coffee Roasters, Old Mule BBQ Sauce, Roots Hummus and more. There will also be samples from the grill, free celebration cupcakes, live entertainment, a raffle and giveaways.

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, June 8-9, 2019, 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

WHERE: The Fresh Market, 223 Greenville Highway, Hendersonville, NC 28792

For local store information, please visit thefreshmarket.com/your-market/store-locator.

MORE INFO: For more information, please contact Nicole Chabot at nicolechabot@thefreshmarket.net or 336-389-5769.