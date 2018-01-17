Press release from The Magnetic Theatre:

The Magnetic Theatre will hold general auditions for roles to be cast in mainstage productions, workshops, and readings planned for the 2018 season. The auditions will be held, by appointment, at The Magnetic Theatre on Saturday, February 3, from 11am-until 2:30pm and on Sunday February 4, from 3pm until 7pm. Actors my sign up for appointments by visiting the theatre’s webpage at www.themagnetictheatre.org or on the theatre’s Facebook page.

At auditions, actors will be given sides/scenes from scripts to read from and will have the opportunity to ask questions as well as get more information about upcoming productions and events at The Magnetic Theatre.

The theatre is seeking performers, male and female, of all types ranging in age from 18 and up. The theatre is seeking to cast various roles in their planned productions of: Luna Gale (opening March 15); Doll (opening May 3); Full Tilt Boogie at the Big Bang Diner (opening May 24); In A Clearing (opening August 23); Special Needs (opening September 20); Grave Lullaby (opening October 11); and The Misanthrope (opening November 1). Casting is already completed for the announced productions of Night Music, Mountain Area Political Action Committee, and The Bernstein Family Christmas Spectacular.

In addition to consideration for roles in mainstage plays, actors may be asked to work directly with writers and playwrights who are developing new work. These opportunities could include roles in plays that will have public as well as private readings and could be produced by The Magnetic Theatre in a future season.

The Magnetic Theatre is dedicated to developing new plays and writers. More details and Information about The Magnetic Theatre and its 2018 season can be found by visiting the theatre’s website; www.themagnetictheatre.org.

If you are interested in renting/producing an event or show at the Magnetic Theatre, please contact Rodney Smith, Associate Producer, at rsmith@themagnetictheatre.org

Playwrights/writers can submit their work for consideration for future productions. New submission guidelines will be posted in February.