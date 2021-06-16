Press release from the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce:

Join us for a virtual town hall on Tuesday, June 22nd at 11 a.m. to learn about Buncombe County’s new non-discrimination ordinance and what it means for your business/workplace.

We’ll address questions raised in our recent business sentiment survey on:

What the ordinance says

What businesses need to consider

How the complaint resolution process will work

Panelists include:

Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, Buncombe County Commissioner and founding Executive Director of the Campaign for Southern Equality (CSE)

Christopher Brook, attorney at Patterson Harkavy and former NC Court of Appeals judge and former legal director of ACLU-NC. /span>

Town Hall: Exploring new Non-discrimination Ordinance

Tuesday, June 22nd at 11 a.m. • Register