Press release from the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce:
Join us for a virtual town hall on Tuesday, June 22nd at 11 a.m. to learn about Buncombe County’s new non-discrimination ordinance and what it means for your business/workplace.
We’ll address questions raised in our recent business sentiment survey on:
- What the ordinance says
- What businesses need to consider
- How the complaint resolution process will work
Panelists include:
- Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, Buncombe County Commissioner and founding Executive Director of the Campaign for Southern Equality (CSE)
- Christopher Brook, attorney at Patterson Harkavy and former NC Court of Appeals judge and former legal director of ACLU-NC. /span>
Town Hall: Exploring new Non-discrimination Ordinance
Tuesday, June 22nd at 11 a.m. • Register
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.