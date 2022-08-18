Press release from Trauma Intervention Program (TIP) of Western North Carolina:

The Trauma Intervention Program (TIP) of Western North Carolina is seeking volunteers who want to impact the lives of others by providing emotional and practical support for people experiencing trauma.

“Asheville Police Department is grateful for the support of TIP volunteers and the compassion they bring to help people in difficult times,” said Capt. Mike Lamb, Community Engagement Division, Asheville Police Department. “We encourage our Officers to request a TIP volunteer any time someone at a scene needs immediate emotional support. These trained TIP volunteers are professional and effective, available around the clock, and a valuable partner in APD’s efforts to support the community when tragedy strikes.”

TIP is a national nonprofit organization that works with local public safety officials in Buncombe and Henderson counties to provide support to those who have been affected. A TIP Chapter is a group of very well-trained community volunteers who are called by emergency personnel to tragic scenes; they are available 365 days per year, 24 hours a day.

“Residents of this community who have just experienced a tragedy should not be alone in what may be the worst few hours of their lives,” said Wayne Fortin, TIP’s Founder. “Our volunteers provide support until the survivors’ family members and friends are able to,” he said.

TIP of Western North Carolina is hosting a training academy on Sept. 15-24 for citizens wanting to join this elite group of compassionate citizens. The academy is a ten-day training program held on nights and weekends taught by national trainers and outside speakers who ensure volunteers are prepared to respond to scenes of tragedy. There is no experience required; however, volunteers must be at least 16- years old,, pass a background investigation, be vaccinated against COVID 19, and be flexible and willing to respond anywhere in Buncombe and Henderson Counties. Complete details and registration information can be found online at www.tipofwnc.org or by calling (828) 513-0498.