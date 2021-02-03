Press release from the North Carolina Department of Transportation:

A pair of projects administered by N.C. Department of Transportation will result in big dividends for Buncombe County.

Together, the projects will create a new connection from Smokey Park Highway to Sandhill Road, complete the bridge to nowhere and provide roadway access for new Buncombe County industries.

NCDOT crews will build a 0.2-mile extension of Walk Off Way in Enka to provide access to the new Haakon Industries facility. Construction will start when weather permits this month and be completed later this spring.

This $1.3 million project is funded through the NCDOT Economic Development Program, which creates funding for the expressed purpose of providing roadway access to industries.

Haakon Industries manufactures large air conditioning units and plans to add approximately 100 jobs in its first five years and invest more than $12 million at the site.

The second project is slated to start in April and finish this fall. The new road will connect Walk Off Way to the existing bridge over Hominy Creek and will include a new signal at the Smokey Park Highway intersection. This $3.2 million project is funded by Buncombe County, the developer and the Appalachian Resource Commission.

“We are delighted to help create economic development in Buncombe County,” Division 13 Engineer Mark Gibbs said. “These two projects will provide beneficial jobs to the community as well as better traffic flow for residents in the surrounding area.”