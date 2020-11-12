Press release from Story Partners:

Who: The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree will make a stop in Asheville during the 2,000-mile cross-country trek from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests in Colorado to Washington, D.C., to deliver “The People’s Tree” to the U.S. Capitol lawn.

A professional truck driver from Apex Transportation in Colorado, Theron Schmalzried or William “Butch” Hanna, is available to discuss his journey as one of the two truck drivers making the important haul to our nation’s capital.

What: Community members will have the opportunity to see the 55-foot tall and 25-foot wide Engelmann Spruce tree. The event, sponsored by North Carolina-based Cargo Transporters, is free and open to the public. Face coverings are required.

Background: Each year, the U.S. Forest Service provides a tree for the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, which is displayed on the U.S. Capitol lawn during the holiday season. One trucking company is selected to deliver the tree from the national forest to the U.S. Capitol.

Follow the tree’s cross-country journey at https://www.capitoltreetracker.com/

When: Tuesday, November 17, from 3-6 PM

Where: Asheville Outlets (800 Brevard Rd Suite 805, Asheville, NC 28806)