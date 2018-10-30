Press release from USTA:

The USTA today announced that the U.S. Fed Cup Team will return to Asheville, N.C., for the second consecutive year, as the U.S. Cellular Center has been selected to host the United States’ Fed Cup by BNP Paribas 2019 First Round tie vs. Australia February 9-10.

The U.S. Cellular Center will become the first site to host consecutive Fed Cup ties in the U.S. since the Delray Beach (Fla.) Tennis Center in 2005-07. The U.S. Cellular Center hosted the U.S.’s First Round tie vs. the Netherlands this February in what amounted to a week-long celebration of tennis in the region. The tie generated an estimated $3.5 million economic impact for the area, and sellout crowds saw the U.S. defeat the Netherlands to begin its 2018 Fed Cup title defense.

The U.S. Fed Cup Team will attempt to win its second straight Fed Cup title November 10-11, taking on the Czech Republic in the Final in Prague. A free and open-to-the-public watch party for the Final will be held at New Belgium Brewing Company from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, November 10. The Final matches will be televised live on Tennis Channel beginning at 8 a.m. ET on Saturday and 6 a.m. ET on Sunday.

The First Round against Australia – a best-of-five match series – begins Saturday, Feb. 9, with two singles matches. Two reverse singles matches and the doubles match will follow on Sunday, Feb. 10. Matches will be played on a temporary indoor hard court. The winner of this match-up will advance to the Semifinals April 20-21. Fed Cup is the world’s largest annual international team competition in women’s sport, with approximately 100 nations taking part each year.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on November 2 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. Two-day ticket packages for both Saturday and Sunday – the best initial ticket value – will be sold at prices ranging from $50 to $250, or $25 to $125 per day. Single-day tickets for Saturday or Sunday will be sold with prices ranging from $30 to $135 per day. Visit usta.com/fedcup for more information.

USTA members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets in advance through an exclusive pre-sale beginning October 30 and running through November 1, or while supplies last.

“We couldn’t be happier to be bringing Fed Cup back to Asheville,” said USTA Chairman of the Board and President Katrina Adams. “Everything about the First Round tie vs. the Netherlands earlier this year was incredible, from our local business partners to the staff at the U.S. Cellular Center to the local volunteers and the enthusiastic community that cheered us on to victory. Asheville made for a perfect Fed Cup host, and we look forward to coming back.”

The U.S. was drawn to host Australia for the 2019 World Group First Round when the draw took place in July. The U.S. is 9-5 all-time vs. the Aussies, and won their last meeting, 4-0, in the 2016 World Group Playoff. Prior to that, the two countries hadn’t met in Fed Cup since 1985.

The USTA has partnered with Explore Asheville, Ingles Markets, Mercedes Benz of Asheville, the Omni Grove Park Inn and New Belgium Brewing Company to bring this event to Asheville.

“I’m honored that Asheville has been chosen to host the Fed Cup for the second year in a row,” Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer said. “What a great opportunity to see these top athletes compete live, right here in downtown Asheville.”

“The U.S. Cellular Center is honored to play host to this First Round Fed Cup event for the second year in a row,” said U.S. Cellular Center General Manager Chris Corl. “The community support and professionalism of the USTA staff, contractors, sponsors and local organizing committee, all of whom came together to make this event successful in 2018, was unprecedented here in Asheville. We are looking forward to doing it again in a bigger and better way.”

The site selection is subject to final approval by the ITF. Tennis Channel will present live daily coverage of the World Group First Round.

The U.S. holds an overall 151-36 record in Fed Cup competition with a 41-6 record in home ties. For more information, including access to player and historical Fed Cup records, please go to www.usta.com/fedcup or www.fedcup.com.

Keep up with Team USA using hashtag #TeamUSATennis on Facebook (@USTA), on Twitter (@USTA), and on Instagram (@USTA). Wilson is the official ball of the U.S. Fed Cup team. Deloitte is the official team sponsor of the U.S. Fed Cup Team.