Press release from University of North Carolina Asheville

Haywood Community College (HCC) graduates will now have a direct admission option to North Carolina’s designated public liberal arts and sciences university with the Transfer Promise Program at UNC Asheville.

Haywood Community College president Shelley White and UNC Asheville chancellor Nancy J. Cable signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday, Aug.5, 2021, creating a collaborative partnership focused on bridging student pathways to success in Haywood County, Western North Carolina, the State of North Carolina and beyond.

“UNC Asheville and Haywood Community College have a long-standing shared geographic perspective and desire to strengthen the learning community and workforce development of Haywood County, the region, the state and beyond,” said UNC Asheville chancellor Nancy J. Cable. “The Bobcat to Bulldog Promise Program will ensure an even brighter future for students seeking a high-quality, rigorous education right here in the mountains of Western North Carolina.”

The “Bobcat to Bulldog Promise Program: A Direct-Entry Admission Program” is built on the North Carolina Comprehensive Articulation Agreement (CAA). The program will allow currently enrolled Haywood Community College students a direct-entry pathway to UNC Asheville upon graduation. The program requires completion of the associates degree from Haywood Community College for guaranteed admission. There is no additional fee to participate.

“HCC is excited to partner with UNC Asheville to create this seamless pathway for our students,” says Haywood president Shelley White. “This valued relationship helps students navigate transfer options and opens new doors for their future success.”

Students who wish to participate must satisfy the following conditions:

Be a currently enrolled student at HCC in a degree-seeking capacity;

Submit UNCA application for admission and disciplinary forms by UNCA deadlines;

Submit application fee or waiver and fulfill all commitment actions steps;

Be in good standing at HCC and other institutions attended;

Demonstrate good citizenship and conduct;

Earn and maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.50 at HCC and a minimum GPA of 2.20 in their most recent term; and

Earn an associates degree from HCC in a college transfer program or in an applied program for which an articulation agreement exists.

Enroll at UNCA within one academic year (within the next two regular terms (fall/ spring semesters) of completion of the associate’s degree).

The program affords Haywood Community College students access to information about academic programs, faculty, and staff at the UNC Asheville campus who will facilitate their transition. The Bobcat to Bulldog Program prioritizes the ability to receive admission, financial aid, registration and orientation communications early in the transition process, which sets Haywood students up for maximum success at both institutions.

UNC Asheville also has previously established Promise Programs with Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College and with Blue Ridge Community College. All three Promise Programs allow students transferring to UNC Asheville to pursue degrees in more than 30 majors and programs, including atmospheric sciences, biology, chemistry, education, environmental studies, health and wellness promotion, mechatronics engineering and psychology, just to name a few. UNC Asheville is consistently named one of U.S. News and World Report’s top 10 public liberal arts colleges and was named a 2022 “Best Buy” in the Fiske Guide and was recognized in the 2022 edition of the Colleges of Distinction.

For more information, visit https://www.unca.edu/admission/apply/partnerships/.