On Friday, Nov. 8, volunteers from UnitedHealthcare and MANNA FoodBank loaded nutritious, perishable foods on MANNA Express refrigerated trucks for delivery and distribution to food-insecure individuals. A recent $75,000 UnitedHealthcare grant partnership to MANNA supported the purchase of two new MANNA Express trucks and distribution events including this one.

“We know that significant challenges exist in health care and UnitedHealthcare is committed to helping our state partners meet those challenges,” said Anita Bachmann, UnitedHealthcare CEO for Community & State.