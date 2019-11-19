Press release:
On Friday, Nov. 8, volunteers from UnitedHealthcare and MANNA FoodBank loaded nutritious, perishable foods on MANNA Express refrigerated trucks for delivery and distribution to food-insecure individuals. A recent $75,000 UnitedHealthcare grant partnership to MANNA supported the purchase of two new MANNA Express trucks and distribution events including this one.
“We know that significant challenges exist in health care and UnitedHealthcare is committed to helping our state partners meet those challenges,” said Anita Bachmann, UnitedHealthcare CEO for Community & State.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.