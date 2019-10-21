Press release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture:

MawMaw’s Chicken Pies, a Kernersville, N.C. establishment, is recalling an undetermined amount of chicken pie and meatloaf products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The products contain milk and soy, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.

The not-ready-to-eat chicken pie and meatloaf items were produced between Sept. 17-Oct. 16, 2019. The products have a one-year shelf life. The following products are subject to recall:

10-oz. shrink wrapped packages containing “MawMaw’s Chicken Pies NO VEGGIES” with expiration dates ranging from 9/17/19 to 10/16/20.

10-oz. shrink wrapped packages containing “MawMaw’s Chicken Pies WITH VEGGIES” with expiration dates ranging from 9/17/19 to 10/16/20.

10-oz. shrink wrapped packages containing “MawMaw’s Chicken Pies NO VEGGIES MAWMAW’S KICKIN’ CHICKEN” with expiration dates ranging from 9/17/19 to 10/16/20.

33-oz. shrink wrapped packages containing “MawMaw’s Chicken Pies NO VEGGIES” with expiration dates ranging from 9/17/19 to 10/16/20.

33-oz. shrink wrapped packages containing “MawMaw’s Chicken Pies WITH VEGGIES” with expiration dates ranging from 9/17/19 to 10/16/20.

33-oz. shrink wrapped packages containing “MawMaw’s Chicken Pies NO VEGGIES MAWMAW’S KICKIN’ CHICKEN” with expiration dates ranging from 9/17/19 to 10/16/20.

1-lb. shrink wrapped, aluminum tray containing “MawMaw’s Meatloaf” with expiration dates ranging from 9/17/19 to 10/16/20.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 46456” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in North Carolina.

The problem was discovered by FSIS inspectors during routine label verification activities.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers or both. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Julia Brown, owner, MawMaw’s Chicken Pies, at (336) 416-2334.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.