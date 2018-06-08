Press release from Charles George VA Medical Center:

Veterans Town Hall Meetings have been scheduled for 5:30 p.m., June 20 at the American Legion in Rutherfordton, and 5 p.m., June 21 in the Fine Arts Center at Franklin High School to allow Veterans and their families a chance to present questions and concerns about their VA healthcare and services to Medical Center leadership.

The event is open to the public and will allow local Veterans the opportunity to provide direct feedback on how the Charles George VA Medical Center and the Franklin CBOC can improve their experience of care and create a healthcare environment most trusted by Veterans.

Elected officials, Veterans Service Officers, and other Veteran community stakeholders will be present. The media are also invited to attend.

**Veterans who are not enrolled in VA health care can bring their military discharge paperwork (DD-214) and apply for enrollment during the event. Staff will be available to help in determining eligibility, filling out enrollment requests forms and scheduling appointments.