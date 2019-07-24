Press release from Mission Health:

The opening of the Mission Hospital North Tower will add an additional 600,000 square feet to the Memorial Campus. That means more areas for patients and visitors to navigate and different processes to figure out, which is exactly why the Mission Hospital Volunteer Engagement team recently announced that they are ramping up efforts to recruit additional volunteers.

“Volunteer roles are designed to supplement and assist our paid team members as we all seek to provide an excellent experience for our patients and visitors,” said Judy Haney, Manager of the Mission Hospital Volunteer Engagement team. “As we prepare to open the Mission Hospital North Tower, we want to build on that legacy of caring that Mission is known for and recruit additional volunteers to join the team.”

A variety of active, high-impact roles will be made available in the new facility, including family support volunteers, courtesy escort volunteers, activity cart volunteers, nursing unit and treatment area support, and more. “I am probably most excited about our roving guide role,” said Haney. “This role will be for someone who is looking to be a bit more active and doesn’t mind walking around our facilities with our patients and visitors, helping guide them to exactly where they need to go. Patient and visitor support roles such as this can have a tremendous impact on the Mission Experience.”

Do you know someone interested in volunteering who enjoys being active, has strong customer- service skills and can commit to a minimum of one 3-4-hour shift per week for at least 70 hours over a four-month period? Please encourage them to start the application process by visiting missionhealth.org/VolunteerAsheville.