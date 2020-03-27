Press release from Warren Wilson College:

Due to the current situation regarding Covid-19 and the Buncombe County “Stay Home-Stay Safe” declaration, the College finds it necessary to close down the College Trail System, College Farm, College Garden and Main Campus to all non-Warren Wilson College users. The closure begins immediately.

It pains us greatly to make this announcement, but our primary obligation right now is to protect the health and well-being of staff and students who have stayed on to maintain the essential functions of the College as well as our campus residents. At this point we do not know how long the restriction will last, but rest assured you will be notified promptly once the land is reopened.

We know how important our trails and farm fields are to many of you, just as the interactions we have with you all are to us. Things will remain quiet on campus for a stretch as we all stay closer to home with our families, but we so look forward to seeing you again once our beautiful home in the valley reopens to the community. Until then know that the animals are well tended, the trees will continue to grow and our students will continue to make it a better world.

All the best to you and your families during this time.