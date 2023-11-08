Press release from Haywood County

Efforts are underway to restore the waterways in Haywood County, which suffered the effects of Tropical Storm Fred. The Emergency Watershed Protection Debris Removal Program is now in operation in the areas of East Fork of the Pigeon River and Hominy Creek. Phase One is solely debris removal and is set to begin November 8th.

Phase One is set to run until the end of 2023. Phase Two’s current estimated construction timeline will be April 2024 – February 2025.

Phase two will include remaining debris sites, as well as, planned streambanks stabilization/restoration sites.

For additional information or if you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to Dillon Huffman, Haywood County’s Public Information Officer, at dillon.huffman@haywoodcountync.gov.