Press release from N.C. Department of Transportation:
A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will close Glenn Bridge Road where it crosses under Interstate 26 this weekend.
A marked detour will direct drivers to Airport Road, Butler Bridge Road and Brevard Road (N.C. 191) from Friday, May 10 at 7 p.m. through Monday, May 13 at 6 a.m.
Crews will utilize the closure to safely remove the old I-26 bridge over the road. This operation is part of the I-26 widening project that started in 2019. A new bridge for the interstate has been installed.
Transportation officials remind drivers to remain alert, obey all posted signs and travel safe.
