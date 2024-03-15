Press release from Buncombe County:

Following candidate requests, a second primary will be held for the Republican nominations for the offices of Lieutenant Governor and State Auditor, where no candidate received the 30 percent of votes required to avoid the possibility of a runoff. The second primary will take place on May 14, 2024.

Who is Eligible to Vote in a Second Primary?

All voters who live in the district for which a second primary is conducted and are registered with the political party of the candidates are eligible to vote in the second primary. For example, if a second primary is held for the Republican primary in a congressional district, then all registered Republicans who live in that congressional district would be eligible.

Unaffiliated voters who live in that district and either didn’t vote in the primary, or who voted the ballot of the party for which the second primary is being held, would also be eligible. For the example above, unaffiliated voters who voted a nonpartisan, Democratic, or Libertarian ballot in the first primary would not be eligible to vote in a second primary for Republican Party candidates.

In counties where second primaries are held, new registration of voters is not permitted between the first and second primaries. This means same-day registration is not available during early voting for the second primary. However, individuals who become eligible to vote between the primary and second primary and who are otherwise eligible to vote in the second primary may register and vote in the second primary.

Dates and Deadlines

Here are voter dates and deadlines for the 2024 second primary election in North Carolina:

April 25, 2024 : In-person early voting begins

: In-person early voting begins May 7, 2024 : Absentee ballot request deadline (5 p.m.)

: Absentee ballot request deadline (5 p.m.) May 11, 2024 : In-person early voting ends (3 p.m.)

: In-person early voting ends (3 p.m.) May 14, 2024 : Election Day

: Election Day May 14, 2024: Absentee ballot return deadline (7:30 p.m.)

In a separate action, the Board of Elections approved the second primary early voting plan for Buncombe County. You can find that plan attached.

The next meeting of the Buncombe County Board of Elections will take place on Tuesday, April 9 at 3:30 p.m. at the Election Services office, 59 Woodfin Place, Asheville. Follow the Board of Elections and their at https://engage.buncombecounty.org/boardofelections.