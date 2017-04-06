Press release:

MAY 4: WILD & SCENIC FILM FESTIVAL RETURNS TO SIERRA NEVADA BREWING CO.

Get Your Tickets Before They Sell Out!

Mills River, NC – The Wild & Scenic Film Festival returns to Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.’s Mills River location on May 4, 2017. Presented by MountainTrue and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. and sponsored by Mountain Xpress and Holly Spring Farm. The Wild & Scenic Film Festival features the year’s best short-form nature, wilderness and outdoor adventure films.

The Wild & Scenic festival will take place under the open sky at Sierra Nevada’s outdoor amphitheater located on the banks of the French Broad River. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Get there early to grab a drink, explore the gardens and snag a prime viewing spot! Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/WSFF17pr.

VIP ticket holders are invited to take part in a special sustainability tour of Sierra Nevada’s Mills River Brewery – the first production brewery in the US to be LEED® certified, Platinum. After the tour, VIP attendees will enjoy Sierra Nevada’s award-winning beers, food and other refreshments at an exclusive reception in the brewery’s new High Gravity reception hall. VIP Tour starts at 5 p.m. The reception starts at 6:30 p.m.

“Each year, Wild & Scenic presents inspiring tales of adventure and important stories from the frontlines of environmental advocacy,” says Bob Wagner, co-director of MountainTrue. “This is our seventh year hosting the Wild & Scenic Film Festival and these issues are more important today than ever.”

Our Wild & Scenic festival is a selection of films from the annual festival held in Nevada City, CA which is now in its 15th year. The festival focuses on films which speak to the environmental concerns and celebrations of our planet, and is building a network of grassroots organizations connected by a common goal of using film to inspire activism.

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival is made possible by the support of national partners: CLIF Bar, Patagonia, Orion Magazine, Sierra Nevada Brewing, Klean Kanteen and Earthjustice.

EVENT DETAILS: May 4, 7-11 p.m.: Doors open at 7 p.m. and show starts at 8 p.m.. Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. – 100 Sierra Nevada Way, Fletcher, NC 28732. Ticket Prices: $20, $15 for students, VIP tickets: $125. Tickets can be purchased at http://bit.ly/WSFF17pr.

For more information: Contact Susan Bean, susan@mountaintrue.org, 828-258-8737 x216 or mountaintrue.org.

About MountainTrue

MountainTrue is Western North Carolina’s premier advocate for environmental stewardship. We are committed to keeping our mountain region a beautiful place to live, work and play. Our members protect our forests, clean up our rivers, plan vibrant and livable communities, and advocate for a sound and sustainable future for all residents of WNC. For more information: mountaintrue.org