Press release from the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Community Services:
ASHEVILLE — The WNC Farmers Market will host a Kids Watermelon Eating Contest during its annual Watermelon Day on July 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The contest will take place at noon.
Guests can enjoy free samples of N.C. watermelons, and melons will be available for purchase from local farmers. In addition, guests can meet the N.C. Watermelon Queen, Emma Cannon, and register for the chance to win a free watermelon. Multiple watermelons will be raffled during the event. Watermelon Day will take place in the covered area between Retail Shoppes A and B.
“Watermelon Day is an opportunity for families to come out and enjoy fresh, locally grown watermelons, and we grow a lot,” said market manager Doug Sutton. “North Carolina farmers grow more than 200,000 pounds of watermelons, and we’re the seventh-largest producer in the nation.”
Watermelon Day is sponsored by the WNC Farmers Market, the N.C. Watermelon Association and the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
The WNC Farmers Market is one of four state-operated farmers markets in North Carolina. The market offers seasonal produce, mountain crafts, jams, jellies, preserves, honey, baked breads, sweets and other farm-fresh items. It also is home to Jesse Israel & Sons Garden Center, The Moose Cafe and The Deli Bakery Ice Cream Shop. More information about Watermelon Day, the contest and other special events is available at www.wncfarmersmarket.org.
