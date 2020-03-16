Press release from the Western North Carolina AIDS Project:

Out of an abundance of caution, WNCAP will close the Asheville and Franklin offices except for essential staff to continue no-contact syringe services on-site. Case management services will continue remotely.

“WNCAP will remain focused on providing essential services to our clients during this unprecedented event,” says Executive Director Antonio Del Toro. While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our 18-county service area (pictured above), as of March 14, WNCAP will modify our operating procedures as follows:

Offices in Asheville and Franklin will close except for essential staff to provide no-contact syringe services on-site.

All other staff must work from home.

Routine client appointments will be rescheduled or performed by phone.

Transportation to emergency/urgent client appointments will be provided only by teammates who are not at higher risk.

All staff must avoid face-to-face contact with clients, and colleagues.

All employee travel is canceled until further notice.

WNCAP will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 outbreak. We recommend that everyone take steps to protect yourself and reduce the likelihood of a rapid uptick in community transmission.

Prepare for if and when you might get sick. For more information about COVID-19, please visit the CDC website or the NC Department of Health and Human Services. For information about WNCAP services go to wncap.org.