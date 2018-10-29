Press release from the YMCA of Western North Carolina:

You are cordially invited to celebrate the YMCA of Western North Carolina’s partnership with UNC Asheville to improve the health and well-being of Henderson County residents. The event takes place at the UNC Asheville Kellogg Center on Wednesday, Nov. 7, at 4 p.m. Opportunities at the event include:

Hear speakers from the Y, UNC Asheville, and Henderson County Public Schools

Observe YMCA afterschool in action

See wellness class demos

Tour the facility and grounds

Enjoy light refreshments

Sign up for giveaways

Please RSVP for the event by emailing rsvp@ymcawnc.org. For more information, email info@ymcawnc.org.