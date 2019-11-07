Press release from YMCA of Western North Carolina:

November is National Military Family Month. The YMCA of Western North Carolina is showing its appreciation to all active military members, veterans, and their immediate families with a special offer to visit any of the eight Western North Carolina locations for free Nov. 9-11.

The military member must be over 18 with a valid photo ID and provide proof of military service, such as Veteran Status on your driver’s license, DD Form 214, or military ID. All participants must complete and sign a waiver.

The Y also offers a military appreciation membership rate with no contract or joining fees to active service members, veterans, and their families. Visit ymcawnc.org for details.