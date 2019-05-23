AVL Beer Week 2019: Events

Below is the full schedule of events for AVL Beer Week 2019. For detailed descriptions, visit avlbeerweek.com/events.
Friday-Thursday, May 24-30
‘Strange Brew’ movie
10 p.m. daily, Asheville Brewing Co., 675 Merrimon Ave., $1, avl.mx/610
Friday, May 24
Double Rainbow Day
Try a flight of blue, pink, purple and yellow beers along with rainbow cake from Kali Cakes.
Bhramari Brewing Co., 101 S. Lexington Ave.
AVL Beer Week Kick Off Release
Burial Beer Co. releases a canned beer just for AVL Beer Week.
Noon-10 p.m., Burial Beer Co., 40 Collier Ave.
Enter the Tardis: Historical Beer Tap Takeover Circa 1910 — Beer Historian Ron Pattinson
1-7 p.m., Zebulon Artisan Ales, 8 Merchants Alley, Weaverville, $20, avl.mx/60z
Tap Haus Takeover with Highland Brewing Co.
$3 pints from Highland Brewing Co. and live music by Christina Chandler.
5-8 p.m., Whole Foods Market, 4 S.Tunnel Road
Live Karaoke with the Johnnie Blackwell Band
8-11 p.m., The Casual Pint, 1863 Hendersonville Road, Suite 145, Free
Saturday, May 25
Fermented Nonsense Brewing Beer Release
The Red Wedding and The Night’s Watch Berliner weisse beers, one fruited with rasperries and one with blackberries.
Noon-10:30 p.m., Craft Centric Taproom & Bottle Shop,
100 Julian Shoals Drive, Arden
Beer Pong Battleship Tournament
Noon-4 p.m., Bhramari Brewing Co., 101 S. Lexington Ave., Free
Enter the Tardis: Historical Beer Tap Takeover Circa 1910 — Beer Historian Ron Pattinson
1-7 p.m., Zebulon Artisan Ales, 8 Merchants Alley, Weaverville, $20, avl.mx/60z
Flight of the Lagers
Taste two flights of lagers plus one sneak peak at a limited bottle release.
1-9 p.m., Wedge Brewing Co. at Foundation, 5 Foundy St., $20, avl.mx/611
Live Music with The Rainbows
4-6 p.m., The Casual Pint, 1863 Hendersonville Road, Suite 145
Ménage a Freak Triple IPA Release Party
5 p.m.-midnight, The Funkatorium, 147 Coxe Ave., Free
Braised and Confit Artisan Beer Dinner with Archetype Brewing
5:30-10 p.m., Archetype Brewing, 174 Broadway, $72, avl.mx/612
Dr. Bacon at Oskar Blues Brewery
Live Appalachian funk-rock band.
6-8 p.m., Oskar Blues Brewery, 342 Mountain Industrial Drive, Brevard, Free
Asheville City Soccer Club vs Georgia Revolution FC
6:30-10 p.m., Memorial Stadium, 32 Buchanan Place, $10, avl.mx/613
Deer Tick Beer Concert
Pisgah Brewing Co.’s AVL Beer Week kickoff concert with Deer Tick and more.
6:30-11 p.m., Pisgah Brewing Co., 150 Eastside Drive, Black Mountain, $27.50, avl.mx/614
Live Music with Dennis “Chalwa” Berndt
8-11 p.m., The Casual Pint, 1863 Hendersonville Road, Suite 145, Free
Sunday, May 26
Fifth Annual SocialFest
Two stages of live music, food and fun to fight homelessness among veterans.
Noon-midnight, The Social, 1078 Tunnel Road, $10, avl.mx/615
Battle of the Breweries Volleyball Tournament
Noon-3 p.m., Creekside Taphouse, 8 Beverly Road, Free
Eurisko Coffee Beer Tap Takeover Featuring PennyCup Roasters
Noon-8 p.m., Eurisko Beer Co., 255 Short Coxe Ave.
Ice Cream Sunday with The Hop
Featuring ice cream made with Archetype Brewing’s The Unruly Mystic coffee porter.
2-6 p.m., Craft Centric Taproom & Bottle Shop,
100 Julian Shoals Drive, Arden
Fermentation Fest!
2-7 p.m., White Labs Kitchen & Tap, 172 S. Charlotte St. $15, avl.mx/616
Enter the Tardis: The Rise and Fall of English Porter 1750-1960, Lecture/Tasting — Beer Historian Ron Pattinson
4-6 p.m., Zebulon Artisan Ales, 8 Merchants Alley, Weaverville, $35-$100, avl.mx/617
Crafty Hour at the NC Arboretum
Drink beer, create a rose petal mandala and explore the arboretum.
4-6 p.m., 100 Frederick Law Olmsted Way, $67-$75, avl.mx/618
Beer Nerd Trivia
5-7 p.m., Oskar Blues Brewery, 342 Mountain Industrial Drive, Brevard, Free
Monday, May 27
Hi-Wire and Well-Played Memorial Day Keg Hunt
1-5 p.m., Hi-Wire Brewing, 197 Hilliard Ave., $120 per team of six, avl.mx/619
Enter the Tardis: The Rise and Fall of English Porter 1750-1960, Lecture/Tasting — Beer Historian Ron Pattinson
4-6 p.m., Zebulon Artisan Ales, 8 Merchants Alley, Weaverville, $35-$100, avl.mx/617
Beat the Brewer Connect Four Throwdown
Battle Ben’s sake brewer Pat Shearer at Connect Four.
6-8 p.m., Ben’s Tune Up, 195 Hilliard Ave., Free
General Knowledge Team Trivia
7 p.m., The Casual Pint, 1863 Hendersonville Road, Suite 145, Free
Beer-themed Trivia
7-9 p.m., Bhramari Brewing Co., 101 S. Lexington Ave., Free
Tuesday, May 28
AVL Beer Expo x AVL Beer Week: Microscope Basics with the Craft Beverage Institute of the Southeast
11-11:50 a.m., CBIS, 1459 Sand Hill Road, Free, avl.mx/621
AVL Beer Expo x AVL Beer Week: Infection Detection with the Craft Beverage Institute of the Southeast
Noon-12:50 p.m., CBIS, 1459 Sand Hill Road, Free, avl.mx/622
AVL Beer Expo x AVL Beer Week: Lab on a Budget with the Craft Beverage Institute of the Southeast
1-1:50 p.m., CBIS, 1459 Sand Hill Road, Free, avl.mx/623
AVL Beer Expo x AVL Beer Week: Legal Panel — Presented by Asheville Brewers Alliance
3:30-5 p.m., Aloft Hotel, 51 Biltmore Ave., Free, avl.mx/624
Build-A-Beer Workshop: Recipe Building and Ingredient Tasting Session
6-8 p.m., Archetype Brewing, 265 Haywood Road, $35, avl.mx/61a
‘Friends’ Trivia
7-9 p.m., The Casual Pint, 1863 Hendersonville Road, Suite 145, Free
Beer Trivia with Highland Brewing Co.
7:30-9:30pm, Craft Centric Taproom
& Bottle Shop, 100 Julian Shoals Drive, Arden
Wednesday, May 29
AVL Beer Expo x AVL Beer Week: Lab on a Budget with the Craft Beverage Institute of the Southeast
11-11:50 a.m., CBIS, 1459 Sand Hill Road, Free, avl.mx/625
AVL Beer Expo x AVL Beer Week: Microscope Basics with the Craft Beverage Institute of the Southeast
Noon-12:50 p.m., CBIS, 1459 Sand Hill Road, Free, avl.mx/626
AVL Beer Expo x AVL Beer Week: Infection Detection with the Craft Beverage Institute of the Southeast
1-1:50 p.m., CBIS, 1459 Sand Hill Road, Free, avl.mx/627
AVL Beer Expo x AVL Beer Week: Insurance Panel — Presented by the Asheville Brewers Alliance
3:30-5 p.m., Aloft Hotel, 51 Biltmore Ave., Free, avl.mx/628
Bad Ass Batches — Pink Boots Society Fundraiser
5-8 p.m., WXYZ Lounge at Aloft Hotel, 51 Biltmore Ave., avl.mx/61o
Thirsty Monk’s Sixth Annual Not So Big BIG Beer Festival
5:30-9:30 p.m., Thirsty Monk warehouse, 92 Thompson St., $15-$25, monkpub.com/notsobigfest
Crawfish Boil with Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.
6-9 p.m., The Grey Eagle, 185 Clingman Ave., $5, avl.mx/61b
Catawba Brewing’s Gaining Ground Farm Dinner
Five-course beer and food pairing prepared by Rhubarb chef John Fleer.
6-9:30 p.m., 305 Sluder Branch Road, Leicester, $79, avl.mx/61c
Just Brew It Kickoff Party
6-10 p.m., Wedge Brewing Co. at Foundation, 5 Foundy St., avl.mx/61p
South Slope Beer and Music Pairing Volume 3
Tasty Beverage Co., Burial Beer Co. and Hi-Wire Brewing each select songs to pair with three specialty beers.
6-8 p.m., Tasty Beverage Co., 162 Coxe Ave., Suite 101, Free
Five-course Vegetarian Food and Beer Pairing
Vegetarian dishes from Laughing Seed Cafe paired with Stone Brewing beers.
6-10 p.m., Laughing Seed Cafe, 40 Wall St., 828-252-3445
Relay for Life Fundraiser
Raffle and 10% of the evening’s sales benefit Relay for Life.
6-9 p.m., The Casual Pint, 1863 Hendersonville Road, Suite 145
Brett Who?! Brettanomyces Class and Tasting
6:30-8:30 p.m., Archetype Brewing, 265 Haywood Road, $20, avl.mx/61d
Thursday, May 30
Food and Beer Pairing flights at Bhramari Brewing Co.
Bhramari Brewing Co., 101 S. Lexington Ave.
AVL Beer Expo x AVL Beer Week: Infection Detection with the Craft Beverage Institute of the Southeast
11-11:50 a.m., CBIS, 1459 Sand Hill Road, Free, avl.mx/629
AVL Beer Expo x AVL Beer Week: Lab on a Budget with the Craft Beverage Institute of the Southeast
Noon-12:50 p.m., CBIS, 1459 Sand Hill Road, Free, avl.mx/62a
AVL Beer Expo x AVL Beer Week: Microscope Basics with the Craft Beverage Institute of the Southeast
1-1:50 p.m., CBIS, 1459 Sand Hill Road, Free, avl.mx/62b
Small-batch Lulo Zombie Release
Catawba Brewing Co., 32 Banks Ave., Suite 105, Free
Skillet Six Ways
Six variations of Skillet Donut Stout with mini-doughnut pairings from Vortex.
2-10 p.m., Burial Beer Co., 40 Collier Ave.
AVL Beer Expo x AVL Beer Week: Raw Materials Panel – Presented by Asheville Brewers Alliance
3:30-5 p.m., Aloft Hotel, 51 Biltmore Ave, Free, avlbrewers.com
Moog Music/Archetype Brewing: Tour and Taste
5:30-7:30 p.m., 174 Broadway, $10, avl.mx/61e
ArborEvenings at the NC Arboretum
6-9 p.m., 100 Frederick Law Olmsted Way, $14, avl.mx/61f
Beer City Tourists vs. West Virginia Power
7-10:30 p.m., McCormick Field, 30 Buchanan Place
Pizza Dinner with French Broad River Brewery
7-9 p.m., Strada Italiano, 27 Broadway, $30, avl.mx/61g
Beer Week Music Bingo Featuring Double Barley Brewing
7-10 p.m., The Casual Pint, 1863 Hendersonville Road, Suite 145
Friday, May 31
Bourbon Barrel-Aged 13 Paces Baltic Porter Bottle Release
Noon-10p.m., Wedge Brewing Co., 37 Paynes Way, Suite 001
Sour Bottle Release
Noon-10 p.m., Burial Beer Co., 40 Collier Ave.
Total Summer Eclipse II: Dark Beer Day
Dark beers from around the world.
Noon-10 p.m., The Whale, 507 Haywood Road
AVL Beer Expo x AVL Beer Week: Ask Me Anything with ABC and ALE — Presented by Asheville Brewers Alliance
1-3 p.m., AC Hotel, 10 Broadway, Free, avl.mx/pru1
AVL Beer Expo x AVL Beer Week: Historical ‘Hoppenings’: Preserving Our Craft Beer Story — Presented by NC Craft Beverage Museum
3:30-5 p.m., AC Hotel, 51 Biltmore Ave., Free, avl.mx/62c
Appalachian Out-of-Towners Meetup with Homeplace Beer Co. and Fonta Flora Brewery
The two breweries will release a collaborative kvass.
5-8 p.m., Tasty Beverage Co., 162 Coxe Ave., Suite 101, Free
Asheville Sunset Beer Tour with Leap Frog Tours
6-10 p.m., meet at Aloft Hotel, reservations required, $60, avl.mx/61h
American Craft Sake Fest – Meet the Brewers
6-8 p.m., Ben’s Tune Up, 195 Hilliard Ave., Free
Meet the Brewer Event with Wooden Robot Brewery
7-10 p.m., The Casual Pint, 1863 Hendersonville Road, Suite 145, Free
Pisgaha-ha Comedy Showcase
8-11 p.m., LaZoom Room, 76 Biltmore Ave., $10, avl.mx/61i
Saturday, June 1
Catawba Brewing Co. White Zombie 5K with MANNA FoodBank
9 a.m.-noon, Catawba Brewing Co., 32 Banks Ave., Suite 105, $40, avl.mx/61j
Beer City Festival’s 10th Anniversary: Summer Session
Noon-5 p.m., Roger McGuire Green, 121 College St., $45-$90, avl.mx/61k
Ohlins Trailfork and Summer Golden Ale Release
Noon-6 p.m., Oskar Blues Brewery, 342 Mountain Industrial Drive, Brevard
Ben’s American Craft Sake Fest – Meet the Brewers
3-7 p.m., Ben’s Tune Up, 195 Hilliard Ave., Free
Papadosio’s Summer SEEquence
Live music from Papadosio, Toubab Krewe and more on the outdoor stage.
5 p.m.-1 a.m., Pisgah Brewing Co., 150 Eastside Drive, Black Mountain, $27.50, avl.mx/61l
Live Music with Rob Banks
8-11 p.m., The Casual Pint, 1863 Hendersonville Road, Suite 145, Free
