AVL Beer Week 2019: Events

Below is the full schedule of events for AVL Beer Week 2019. For detailed descriptions, visit avlbeerweek.com/events.

Friday-Thursday, May 24-30

‘Strange Brew’ movie

10 p.m. daily, Asheville Brewing Co., 675 Merrimon Ave., $1, avl.mx/610

Friday, May 24

Double Rainbow Day

Try a flight of blue, pink, purple and yellow beers along with rainbow cake from Kali Cakes.

Bhramari Brewing Co., 101 S. Lexington Ave.

AVL Beer Week Kick Off Release

Burial Beer Co. releases a canned beer just for AVL Beer Week.

Noon-10 p.m., Burial Beer Co., 40 Collier Ave.

Enter the Tardis: Historical Beer Tap Takeover Circa 1910 — Beer Historian Ron Pattinson

1-7 p.m., Zebulon Artisan Ales, 8 Merchants Alley, Weaverville, $20, avl.mx/60z

Tap Haus Takeover with Highland Brewing Co.

$3 pints from Highland Brewing Co. and live music by Christina Chandler.

5-8 p.m., Whole Foods Market, 4 S.Tunnel Road

Live Karaoke with the Johnnie Blackwell Band

8-11 p.m., The Casual Pint, 1863 Hendersonville Road, Suite 145, Free

Saturday, May 25

Fermented Nonsense Brewing Beer Release

The Red Wedding and The Night’s Watch Berliner weisse beers, one fruited with rasperries and one with blackberries.

Noon-10:30 p.m., Craft Centric Taproom & Bottle Shop,

100 Julian Shoals Drive, Arden

Beer Pong Battleship Tournament

Noon-4 p.m., Bhramari Brewing Co., 101 S. Lexington Ave., Free

Enter the Tardis: Historical Beer Tap Takeover Circa 1910 — Beer Historian Ron Pattinson

1-7 p.m., Zebulon Artisan Ales, 8 Merchants Alley, Weaverville, $20, avl.mx/60z

Flight of the Lagers

Taste two flights of lagers plus one sneak peak at a limited bottle release.

1-9 p.m., Wedge Brewing Co. at Foundation, 5 Foundy St., $20, avl.mx/611

Live Music with The Rainbows

4-6 p.m., The Casual Pint, 1863 Hendersonville Road, Suite 145

Ménage a Freak Triple IPA Release Party

5 p.m.-midnight, The Funkatorium, 147 Coxe Ave., Free

Braised and Confit Artisan Beer Dinner with Archetype Brewing

5:30-10 p.m., Archetype Brewing, 174 Broadway, $72, avl.mx/612

Dr. Bacon at Oskar Blues Brewery

Live Appalachian funk-rock band.

6-8 p.m., Oskar Blues Brewery, 342 Mountain Industrial Drive, Brevard, Free

Asheville City Soccer Club vs Georgia Revolution FC

6:30-10 p.m., Memorial Stadium, 32 Buchanan Place, $10, avl.mx/613

Deer Tick Beer Concert

Pisgah Brewing Co.’s AVL Beer Week kickoff concert with Deer Tick and more.

6:30-11 p.m., Pisgah Brewing Co., 150 Eastside Drive, Black Mountain, $27.50, avl.mx/614

Live Music with Dennis “Chalwa” Berndt

8-11 p.m., The Casual Pint, 1863 Hendersonville Road, Suite 145, Free

Sunday, May 26

Fifth Annual SocialFest

Two stages of live music, food and fun to fight homelessness among veterans.

Noon-midnight, The Social, 1078 Tunnel Road, $10, avl.mx/615

Battle of the Breweries Volleyball Tournament

Noon-3 p.m., Creekside Taphouse, 8 Beverly Road, Free

Eurisko Coffee Beer Tap Takeover Featuring PennyCup Roasters

Noon-8 p.m., Eurisko Beer Co., 255 Short Coxe Ave.

Ice Cream Sunday with The Hop

Featuring ice cream made with Archetype Brewing’s The Unruly Mystic coffee porter.

2-6 p.m., Craft Centric Taproom & Bottle Shop,

100 Julian Shoals Drive, Arden

Fermentation Fest!

2-7 p.m., White Labs Kitchen & Tap, 172 S. Charlotte St. $15, avl.mx/616

Enter the Tardis: The Rise and Fall of English Porter 1750-1960, Lecture/Tasting — Beer Historian Ron Pattinson

4-6 p.m., Zebulon Artisan Ales, 8 Merchants Alley, Weaverville, $35-$100, avl.mx/617

Crafty Hour at the NC Arboretum

Drink beer, create a rose petal mandala and explore the arboretum.

4-6 p.m., 100 Frederick Law Olmsted Way, $67-$75, avl.mx/618

Beer Nerd Trivia

5-7 p.m., Oskar Blues Brewery, 342 Mountain Industrial Drive, Brevard, Free

Monday, May 27

Hi-Wire and Well-Played Memorial Day Keg Hunt

1-5 p.m., Hi-Wire Brewing, 197 Hilliard Ave., $120 per team of six, avl.mx/619

Enter the Tardis: The Rise and Fall of English Porter 1750-1960, Lecture/Tasting — Beer Historian Ron Pattinson

4-6 p.m., Zebulon Artisan Ales, 8 Merchants Alley, Weaverville, $35-$100, avl.mx/617

Beat the Brewer Connect Four Throwdown

Battle Ben’s sake brewer Pat Shearer at Connect Four.

6-8 p.m., Ben’s Tune Up, 195 Hilliard Ave., Free

General Knowledge Team Trivia

7 p.m., The Casual Pint, 1863 Hendersonville Road, Suite 145, Free

Beer-themed Trivia

7-9 p.m., Bhramari Brewing Co., 101 S. Lexington Ave., Free

Tuesday, May 28

AVL Beer Expo x AVL Beer Week: Microscope Basics with the Craft Beverage Institute of the Southeast

11-11:50 a.m., CBIS, 1459 Sand Hill Road, Free, avl.mx/621

AVL Beer Expo x AVL Beer Week: Infection Detection with the Craft Beverage Institute of the Southeast

Noon-12:50 p.m., CBIS, 1459 Sand Hill Road, Free, avl.mx/622

AVL Beer Expo x AVL Beer Week: Lab on a Budget with the Craft Beverage Institute of the Southeast

1-1:50 p.m., CBIS, 1459 Sand Hill Road, Free, avl.mx/623

AVL Beer Expo x AVL Beer Week: Legal Panel — Presented by Asheville Brewers Alliance

3:30-5 p.m., Aloft Hotel, 51 Biltmore Ave., Free, avl.mx/624

Build-A-Beer Workshop: Recipe Building and Ingredient Tasting Session

6-8 p.m., Archetype Brewing, 265 Haywood Road, $35, avl.mx/61a

‘Friends’ Trivia

7-9 p.m., The Casual Pint, 1863 Hendersonville Road, Suite 145, Free

Beer Trivia with Highland Brewing Co.

7:30-9:30pm, Craft Centric Taproom

& Bottle Shop, 100 Julian Shoals Drive, Arden

Wednesday, May 29

AVL Beer Expo x AVL Beer Week: Lab on a Budget with the Craft Beverage Institute of the Southeast

11-11:50 a.m., CBIS, 1459 Sand Hill Road, Free, avl.mx/625

AVL Beer Expo x AVL Beer Week: Microscope Basics with the Craft Beverage Institute of the Southeast

Noon-12:50 p.m., CBIS, 1459 Sand Hill Road, Free, avl.mx/626

AVL Beer Expo x AVL Beer Week: Infection Detection with the Craft Beverage Institute of the Southeast

1-1:50 p.m., CBIS, 1459 Sand Hill Road, Free, avl.mx/627

AVL Beer Expo x AVL Beer Week: Insurance Panel — Presented by the Asheville Brewers Alliance

3:30-5 p.m., Aloft Hotel, 51 Biltmore Ave., Free, avl.mx/628

Bad Ass Batches — Pink Boots Society Fundraiser

5-8 p.m., WXYZ Lounge at Aloft Hotel, 51 Biltmore Ave., avl.mx/61o

Thirsty Monk’s Sixth Annual Not So Big BIG Beer Festival

5:30-9:30 p.m., Thirsty Monk warehouse, 92 Thompson St., $15-$25, monkpub.com/notsobigfest

Crawfish Boil with Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

6-9 p.m., The Grey Eagle, 185 Clingman Ave., $5, avl.mx/61b

Catawba Brewing’s Gaining Ground Farm Dinner

Five-course beer and food pairing prepared by Rhubarb chef John Fleer.

6-9:30 p.m., 305 Sluder Branch Road, Leicester, $79, avl.mx/61c

Just Brew It Kickoff Party

6-10 p.m., Wedge Brewing Co. at Foundation, 5 Foundy St., avl.mx/61p

South Slope Beer and Music Pairing Volume 3

Tasty Beverage Co., Burial Beer Co. and Hi-Wire Brewing each select songs to pair with three specialty beers.

6-8 p.m., Tasty Beverage Co., 162 Coxe Ave., Suite 101, Free

Five-course Vegetarian Food and Beer Pairing

Vegetarian dishes from Laughing Seed Cafe paired with Stone Brewing beers.

6-10 p.m., Laughing Seed Cafe, 40 Wall St., 828-252-3445

Relay for Life Fundraiser

Raffle and 10% of the evening’s sales benefit Relay for Life.

6-9 p.m., The Casual Pint, 1863 Hendersonville Road, Suite 145

Brett Who?! Brettanomyces Class and Tasting

6:30-8:30 p.m., Archetype Brewing, 265 Haywood Road, $20, avl.mx/61d

Thursday, May 30

Food and Beer Pairing flights at Bhramari Brewing Co.

Bhramari Brewing Co., 101 S. Lexington Ave.

AVL Beer Expo x AVL Beer Week: Infection Detection with the Craft Beverage Institute of the Southeast

11-11:50 a.m., CBIS, 1459 Sand Hill Road, Free, avl.mx/629

AVL Beer Expo x AVL Beer Week: Lab on a Budget with the Craft Beverage Institute of the Southeast

Noon-12:50 p.m., CBIS, 1459 Sand Hill Road, Free, avl.mx/62a

AVL Beer Expo x AVL Beer Week: Microscope Basics with the Craft Beverage Institute of the Southeast

1-1:50 p.m., CBIS, 1459 Sand Hill Road, Free, avl.mx/62b

Small-batch Lulo Zombie Release

Catawba Brewing Co., 32 Banks Ave., Suite 105, Free

Skillet Six Ways

Six variations of Skillet Donut Stout with mini-doughnut pairings from Vortex.

2-10 p.m., Burial Beer Co., 40 Collier Ave.

AVL Beer Expo x AVL Beer Week: Raw Materials Panel – Presented by Asheville Brewers Alliance

3:30-5 p.m., Aloft Hotel, 51 Biltmore Ave, Free, avlbrewers.com

Moog Music/Archetype Brewing: Tour and Taste

5:30-7:30 p.m., 174 Broadway, $10, avl.mx/61e

ArborEvenings at the NC Arboretum

6-9 p.m., 100 Frederick Law Olmsted Way, $14, avl.mx/61f

Beer City Tourists vs. West Virginia Power

7-10:30 p.m., McCormick Field, 30 Buchanan Place

Pizza Dinner with French Broad River Brewery

7-9 p.m., Strada Italiano, 27 Broadway, $30, avl.mx/61g

Beer Week Music Bingo Featuring Double Barley Brewing

7-10 p.m., The Casual Pint, 1863 Hendersonville Road, Suite 145

Friday, May 31

Bourbon Barrel-Aged 13 Paces Baltic Porter Bottle Release

Noon-10p.m., Wedge Brewing Co., 37 Paynes Way, Suite 001

Sour Bottle Release

Noon-10 p.m., Burial Beer Co., 40 Collier Ave.

Total Summer Eclipse II: Dark Beer Day

Dark beers from around the world.

Noon-10 p.m., The Whale, 507 Haywood Road

AVL Beer Expo x AVL Beer Week: Ask Me Anything with ABC and ALE — Presented by Asheville Brewers Alliance

1-3 p.m., AC Hotel, 10 Broadway, Free, avl.mx/pru1

AVL Beer Expo x AVL Beer Week: Historical ‘Hoppenings’: Preserving Our Craft Beer Story — Presented by NC Craft Beverage Museum

3:30-5 p.m., AC Hotel, 51 Biltmore Ave., Free, avl.mx/62c

Appalachian Out-of-Towners Meetup with Homeplace Beer Co. and Fonta Flora Brewery

The two breweries will release a collaborative kvass.

5-8 p.m., Tasty Beverage Co., 162 Coxe Ave., Suite 101, Free

Asheville Sunset Beer Tour with Leap Frog Tours

6-10 p.m., meet at Aloft Hotel, reservations required, $60, avl.mx/61h

American Craft Sake Fest – Meet the Brewers

6-8 p.m., Ben’s Tune Up, 195 Hilliard Ave., Free

Meet the Brewer Event with Wooden Robot Brewery

7-10 p.m., The Casual Pint, 1863 Hendersonville Road, Suite 145, Free

Pisgaha-ha Comedy Showcase

8-11 p.m., LaZoom Room, 76 Biltmore Ave., $10, avl.mx/61i

Saturday, June 1

Catawba Brewing Co. White Zombie 5K with MANNA FoodBank

9 a.m.-noon, Catawba Brewing Co., 32 Banks Ave., Suite 105, $40, avl.mx/61j

Beer City Festival’s 10th Anniversary: Summer Session

Noon-5 p.m., Roger McGuire Green, 121 College St., $45-$90, avl.mx/61k

Ohlins Trailfork and Summer Golden Ale Release

Noon-6 p.m., Oskar Blues Brewery, 342 Mountain Industrial Drive, Brevard

Ben’s American Craft Sake Fest – Meet the Brewers

3-7 p.m., Ben’s Tune Up, 195 Hilliard Ave., Free

Papadosio’s Summer SEEquence

Live music from Papadosio, Toubab Krewe and more on the outdoor stage.

5 p.m.-1 a.m., Pisgah Brewing Co., 150 Eastside Drive, Black Mountain, $27.50, avl.mx/61l

Live Music with Rob Banks

8-11 p.m., The Casual Pint, 1863 Hendersonville Road, Suite 145, Free