Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Jan. 1-7

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Small-batch beers and ciders
- Wedge Brewing Co. brings back its Great American Beer Festival Gold Medal-winning Maerzen on Tuesday, Jan. 1, at its Studios location. The German-style lager is is brewed with Munich, Vienna and Melanoidin malts and hopped with Hallertau Mittelfrueh.
- On Tuesday, Jan. 1, Oskar Blues Brewery taps New Year, New Me: #YOLO #LivingMyBestLife Belgian-style Golden Strong Ale and Hangover Brunch IPA.
- Burial Beer Co. taps Eyes Like the Sky Saison Ale with Prickly Pear and Sumac (5.3 percent ABV) on Wednesday, Jan. 2.
- On Friday, Jan. 4, Highland Brewing Co. releases Sheik Yerbouti (6 percent ABV), a rustic IPA brewed with Zappa, Azacca and Strata hops along with a combination of English ale and Fresh saison yeasts, and its take on Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.’s Resilience IPA (7.7 percent ABV), proceeds from which will benefit the later brewery’s Camp Fire Relief Fund.
- Blue Ghost Brewing Co. taps a fresh batch of Snowpocalypse Winter Porter on Saturday, Jan. 5.
