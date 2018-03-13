Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings March 13-19

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- Burial Beer Co. releases Goldenfeather American Pale Ale (5.8 percent ABV) on draft and in six-packs of 12-ounce cans on Tuesday, March, 13. Hopped with Amarillo, Simcoe, Mosaic and Vic’s Secret. Brewed in collaboration with Creature Comforts Brewing, proceeds from brewery sales of Goldenfeather will be donated to LEAF International nonprofit..
Small-batch beers
- Wedge at Foundation is pouring two new small-batch offerings, with a third on the way for the brewery’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities. Currently available are Saccs Machine Session Pale Ale (4.1 percent ABV) and Bourbon Barrel Aged Buzz Bomb, an 8.9 percent ABV imperial stout aged in bourbon barrels. Saturday, March 17, will see the release of Snug Dry Irish Stout (3.9 percent ABV) starting at 8 a.m.
- In addition to Goldenfeather, Burial releases two other small-batch beers on draft this week, starting with Existential Ennui Barrel Fermented Juniper Saison (4.7 percent ABV) on Tuesday, March 13. This seasonally inspired saison was brewed with local raw wheat and rye and fermented in oak with a blend of saison and wild yeasts. Then on Thursday, March 15, Hellstar Dunkel (5 percent ABV) hits taps. A collaboration with Holy Mountain Brewing, this dark brown lager was brewed with German pilsner and Munich malts and lagered in Burial’s short-bodied aging tank.
Special events
- Thirsty Monk continues to celebrate its week-long Sour Fest with this month’s Monk Beer Academy shifting its focus to sour beers on Tuesday, March 13. The March edition of MBA will feature Thirsty Monk’s new head brewer, Brian Grace, formerly of Crooked Stave, along with host Jeremiah Tracy. Tuesday will also see the downtown Monk tap 2017 Agrestic from Firestone Walker Brewing downstairs, with Grimm Artisanal Ales‘ Rainbow Dome and Zebulon Artisan Ales Dry Hopped Saison pouring downstairs. Wednesday, March 14, sees the release of Oxbow Brewing Cavern and Brouwerij Boon Oude Gueuze, both downstairs, and Cascade Barrel House Midnight Bramble upstairs. On Thursday, March 15, the downstairs bar taps Zebulon Artisan Ales Ameuze,while Darius the Giant from Haw River Farmhouse Ales and Madrugada Obscura from Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales go on draft upstairs. Finally, Friday, March 16, sees Cascade Barrel House Sang Royal and To Øl Surt Til Hibiscus Cranberry hit the downstairs lines, with Birds Fly South Ale Project Biggie Plum going on upstairs.
- BearWaters Brewing Co. presents the March edition of its All About Beer Class with Advanced Cicerone Sean Coughlin on Tuesday, March 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the brewery in downtown Canton.
- Burial presents its latest Off-Topic discussion with 3 Floyds Brewing Co. and Sugar Creek Malt Co. on Friday, March 16, at 5:30 p.m. at the South Slope taproom. Tickets are $10 at the door and include a branded glass to keep, access to the talk, and shared beers from 3 Floyds. Tickets will be available starting at 4:30 p.m.
- Wedge at Foundation hosts its second annual St. Paddy’s day party on Saturday, March 17, starting at 8 a.m. Festivities will include the release of Snug Dry Irish Stout, live music all day, an indoor espresso and coffee bar pop-up from Summit Coffee and food from 12 Bones Barbecue and food trucks El QueRubin and Melt Your Heart. Asheville on Bikes also hosts its annual Bike of the Irish at the Wedge at Foundation, with the ride gathering at 1:30 p.m. and leaving at 2 p.m.
- Blue Ghost Brewing Co. hosts a St. Patrick’s Day party at the brewery in Fletcher, including the release of Amber’s Bompa Irish Red (5 percent ABV) and Dry Irish Stout (4.3 percent ABV), Irish-themed food from The Hungry Ghost food truck and live music all day.
- Hillman Beer Co. celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with two live musical acts on Saturday, starting at 3 p.m. with Atlanta-based Station 7 followed by Asheville Firefighters Pipes and Drums at 5:30 p.m.
- Sweeten Creek Brewing presents its third annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration with the release of a 4 percent ABV Irish Red alongside a corned beef and cabbage food special starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 17. The food and beer pairing will cost $17.50 per person.
