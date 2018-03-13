Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings March 13-19

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Burial Beer Co. releases Goldenfeather American Pale Ale (5.8 percent ABV) on draft and in six-packs of 12-ounce cans on Tuesday, March, 13. Hopped with Amarillo, Simcoe, Mosaic and Vic’s Secret. Brewed in collaboration with Creature Comforts Brewing, proceeds from brewery sales of Goldenfeather will be donated to LEAF International nonprofit..

Small-batch beers

Wedge at Foundation is pouring two new small-batch offerings, with a third on the way for the brewery’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities. Currently available are Saccs Machine Session Pale Ale (4.1 percent ABV) and Bourbon Barrel Aged Buzz Bomb , an 8.9 percent ABV imperial stout aged in bourbon barrels. Saturday, March 17, will see the release of Snug Dry Irish Stout (3.9 percent ABV) starting at 8 a.m.

In addition to Goldenfeather, Burial releases two other small-batch beers on draft this week, starting with Existential Ennui Barrel Fermented Juniper Saison (4.7 percent ABV) on Tuesday, March 13. This seasonally inspired saison was brewed with local raw wheat and rye and fermented in oak with a blend of saison and wild yeasts. Then on Thursday, March 15, Hellstar Dunkel (5 percent ABV) hits taps. A collaboration with Holy Mountain Brewing, this dark brown lager was brewed with German pilsner and Munich malts and lagered in Burial's short-bodied aging tank.

Special events