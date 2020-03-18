Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings March 17-23

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Craft beverage businesses adapting to COVID-19
Leah Rainis, executive director of the Asheville Brewers Alliance, has compiled a spreadsheet of operating hours and offerings for area breweries, taprooms, and bottle shops. The full list is available here.
Regarding businesses currently not on the list:
- Black Mountain Brewing tbd
- Daidala Ciders is closed until April 1, but on Thursday, March 19, will start selling gift cards online.
- Ecusta Brewing Co. is open daily for to-go sales. Check the brewery’s Facebook page for each day’s hours.
- Eluvium Brewing Co. is open Monday-Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m., and Saturday, 2-4:30 p.m., for growler fills.
- Guidon Brewing Co. is open daily for to-go sales. Check the brewery’s Facebook page for each day’s hours.
- Local 604 Bottle Shop is open for to-go sales, noon-8 p.m. daily.
- Lookout Brewing Co. is open for to-go sales on select days. Check the brewery’s Facebook page for details. Delivery is also available within a 20 mile radius of Black Mountain with a minimum $50 order.
- Sideways Farm & Brewery is open for to-go sales, Monday-Friday, 3-7 p.m.; Saturday, noon-8 p.m.; and Sunday, noon-6 p.m.
- Triskelion Brewing Co. is open for to-go sales, 4-7 p.m. daily.
- Zebulon Artisan Ales will be open regular business hours (Friday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m.) for to-go sales.
