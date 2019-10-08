Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Oct. 8-14

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- Twin Leaf Brewery releases I Am The Magic Man Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Stout (5.9% ABV) on Friday, Oct. 11, in four-packs of 16-ounce cans and on draft. This year’s batch features 200 pounds of pumpkin, 100 pounds of local butternut squash and 50 pounds of local candy roaster squash, all “slow-roasted for several hours in a huge fire pit at Barnardsville-based Rayburn Farms.”
- Archetype Brewing releases PTA Bake Sale Blueberry Saison (6.6% ABV) on Saturday, Oct. 12. The brewery’s first small batch bottle release was fermented for five weeks with local organic blueberries and a touch of vanilla, then primed with freshly-squeezed Meyer lemon juice to bottle condition for bright effervescence. Only 99 bottles (500 milliliters) of the one-time brew will be available.
Small-batch beers and ciders
- Pisgah Brewing Co. releases LEAF Session IPA, hopped with Centennial and Mandarina-Bavaria, on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
- Sanctuary Brewing Co. taps Danktuary Vol. 2 (9% ABV), an Imperial Hazy IPA made with Hothead Kveik yeast and triple dry-hopped with Citra, Mosaic and Amarillo, on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
- Fermented Nonsense Brewing releases Perleficent, a West Coast-style IPA, dry-hopped with Perle, on Friday, Oct. 11.
- Mica Town Brewing taps Candy Corn Cream Ale and Pumpkin Porter on Friday, Oct. 11.
- Wicked Weed Brewing celebrates the Funkatorium’s fifth anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 12, with the release of Cultura, the first beer in its Spontaneous Blend Series.
- Eluvium Brewing Co. hosts an Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, Oct. 12, and will be pouring a Dortmunder Export Lager, Kolsch and Lemon Blueberry Berliner Weisse in addition to its regular tap list.
Special events
- The Whale hosts a tap takeover of New York breweries on Thursday, Oct. 10. Selections from Finback Brewery, Interboro Spirits and Ales, Plan Bee Farm Brewery and Grimm Artisanal Ales will be poured.
- The seventh annual CiderFest NC is set for Saturday, Oct. 12, at Carrier Park. More information is available here.
- Burial Beer Co.‘s Burnpile Harvest Fest takes place Saturday, Oct. 12, at Forestry Camp. More details are available here.
