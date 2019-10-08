Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Oct. 8-14

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Twin Leaf Brewery releases I Am The Magic Man Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Stout (5.9% ABV) on Friday, Oct. 11, in four-packs of 16-ounce cans and on draft. This year’s batch features 200 pounds of pumpkin, 100 pounds of local butternut squash and 50 pounds of local candy roaster squash, all “slow-roasted for several hours in a huge fire pit at Barnardsville-based Rayburn Farms.”

Archetype Brewing releases PTA Bake Sale Blueberry Saison (6.6% ABV) on Saturday, Oct. 12. The brewery's first small batch bottle release was fermented for five weeks with local organic blueberries and a touch of vanilla, then primed with freshly-squeezed Meyer lemon juice to bottle condition for bright effervescence. Only 99 bottles (500 milliliters) of the one-time brew will be available.

Small-batch beers and ciders

Pisgah Brewing Co. releases LEAF Session IPA , hopped with Centennial and Mandarina-Bavaria, on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

, hopped with Centennial and Mandarina-Bavaria, on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Sanctuary Brewing Co. taps Danktuary Vol. 2 (9% ABV), an Imperial Hazy IPA made with Hothead Kveik yeast and triple dry-hopped with Citra, Mosaic and Amarillo, on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

(9% ABV), an Imperial Hazy IPA made with Hothead Kveik yeast and triple dry-hopped with Citra, Mosaic and Amarillo, on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Fermented Nonsense Brewing releases Perleficent , a West Coast-style IPA, dry-hopped with Perle, on Friday, Oct. 11.

, a West Coast-style IPA, dry-hopped with Perle, on Friday, Oct. 11. Mica Town Brewing taps Candy Corn Cream Ale and Pumpkin Porter on Friday, Oct. 11.

and on Friday, Oct. 11. Wicked Weed Brewing celebrates the Funkatorium’s fifth anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 12, with the release of Cultura , the first beer in its Spontaneous Blend Series.

, the first beer in its Spontaneous Blend Series. Eluvium Brewing Co. hosts an Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, Oct. 12, and will be pouring a Dortmunder Export Lager, Kolsch and Lemon Blueberry Berliner Weisse in addition to its regular tap list.

Special events