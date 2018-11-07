Brevard’s Peaks & Creeks Brewing Co. to close Nov. 15

Peaks & Creeks Brewing Co. in Brevard is closing. Representatives from the brewery, which opened in mid-October 2017 in the city’s Lumberyard Arts District and had its grand opening in early June 2018, posted the following announcement on its Facebook page on Wednesday, Nov. 7:

To all of our Peaks and Creeks friends, patrons and supporters, it is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the closing of the brewery. Many of you know our brewer, Jon, has been battling a serious illness the past few months. That combined with the financial strain has led us to this decision. We are honored and humbled by the support of the local community and our customers. We are proud to have brewed and shared with you some of the best beers around. Thank you all!

Our last day open will be November 15th. We will be running some kick ass specials for the next week. We are expecting a shipment of Crowler cans and when they arrive we will be running big specials on our to go beer.

Please stop in and enjoy a pint with us this week.

Cheers,

Peaks and Creeks Brewing Co.