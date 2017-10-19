Carolina Beer Guy: Thirsty Monk announces national expansion

Asheville’s Thirsty Monk pub and Belgian-style brewing company is expanding to two Western U.S. beer cities — Denver, Colo., and Portland, Ore. — owner Barry Bialik announced Thursday.

The company will close next week on a 12-barrel brewing location in Denver and will also take over a taproom in Portland in November, Bialik says. Brian Grace, who previously worked at the Crooked Stave and Jolly Pumpkin breweries, has been hired as head brewer for the Monk’s western operations.

Meanwhile, it’s business as usual at the two Thirsty Monk pubs in downtown Asheville and Biltmore Park, as well as at Brother Joe’s Coffee Pub in South Asheville. Norm Penn, who has been the Monk’s Asheville brewer, will continue his usual duties but has been promoted to vice president of the company, Bialik says.

The concept in Denver and Portland is to create brewing “hubs” rather than a single big production brewery expansion, Bialik explains. “These are top beer cities in the West, and we wanted to have a presence there to connect them with Asheville,” he says. “We want to learn from the successes in Portland and Denver and combine them with what we are doing in Asheville to make even better beer.”

He adds that he is also “looking at some other markets” for expansion. “We will never be a brewery putting beer into grocery stores. Our model is still the pub model with very limited distribution.”

Some familiar Asheville Monk beers, such as Brother Noah, made with French Broad Chocolates products, could be made with chocolate sourced locally in Denver and Portland, he says.

Here is more from Thirsty Monk’s Facebook announcement about the expansion: