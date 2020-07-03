Local distilleries offer DIY cocktail kits for at-home mixologists

Posted on by Kay West

Even before Gov. Roy Cooper ordered that all but essential services in the state cease operations, Cultivated Cocktails closed its retail shop on Page Avenue downtown. “I posted on our social pages that because we didn’t feel we provided an essential service to the community, to be safe and responsible, we were closing,” says Leah Howard, manager and co-owner of the family-run, Asheville-based distillery. “Ironically, the governor decided alcohol sales was an essential service.”

Cultivated Cocktail’s first pivot was to manufacturing hand sanitizer; to date, the business has pumped out 20,000 gallons, donating half of it to the community. Simultaneously, it switched from in-store to online sales and curbside pickup of its spirits, and Howard tweaked a national program she had been developing to address Asheville’s essential need for cocktails.

“I was working on a subscription program of cocktail kit boxes that we began shipping all over the country,” she explains. “The boxes contained all the ingredients for a particular cocktail, minus the spirit. But there was no reason that locals couldn’t pick up a kit and a bottle of the spirit.”

The business started offering the kits in mid-April with a few cocktails, but with the shop closed, there was a lot of time to develop more offerings. “So we have quite a few now,” says Howard. The boxes include all ingredients for your cocktail of choice, plus a recipe card. Orders are placed online and can be picked up the same day.

Over on the South Slope, Chemist also dove into making hand sanitizer when it closed its Coxe Avenue bottle shop and tasting room and the Antidote cocktail bar next door. “We had the idea to develop a build-your-own-cocktail kit and started the program right after the stay-at-home orders went into place,” says Rhea Lidowski, director of sales for Chemist. “We have several kits that let people make their own Antidote cocktails at home. The most popular have been the barrel-rested gin Manhattan and Old-Fashioned.” Customers can order and pay in advance online; identification is checked at pickup.

Both businesses plan to tweak the kits to include more seasonal ingredients. As the state has relaxed restrictions on business and gatherings, Cultivated Cocktails, Chemist and Antidote are easing into reopening with limited hours. “We can do tastings and cocktails now,” says Howard. “We opened at 10 this morning, and I made four cocktails before 11. People are thirsty.”

For more on Cultivated Cocktails kits, visit avl.mx/7cv. Details about Chemist’s kits can be found at avl.mx/7cw

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Kay West
Kay West was a freelance journalist in Nashville for more than 30 years, contributing writer for the Nashville Scene, StyleBlueprint Nashville, Nashville correspondent for People magazine, author of five books and mother of two happily launched grown-up kids. To kick off 2019 she put Tennessee in her rear view mirror, drove into the mountains of WNC, settled in West Asheville and appreciates that writing offers the opportunity to explore and learn her new home. She looks forward to hiking trails, biking greenways, canoeing rivers, sampling local beer and cheering the Asheville Tourists.
View all posts by Kay West →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.