New coffee shop owners face pandemic shortly after opening

Posted on by Kay West
PERKED UP: Farewell's Max Puterbaugh prepares a beverage for pickup while 5-year-old Maxwell takes a coffee break inside the currently closed interior. Photo courtesy of Farewell

In the 18 months Max Puterbaugh spent on the grueling rehab of the South Slope building that had long housed JJ’s Tires, he was also building a future customer base, one passer-by at a time.

“People in the neighborhood were really curious,” he says. “They would look in the windows and ask what we were doing.”

What he, his father-in-law and brother-in-law were up to was transforming the dilapidated corner building on Southside Avenue into the pristine space that would become South Slope Cheese Co. on one side, and Puterbaugh and his wife Jordane’s coffee shop, Farewell, on the other.

“Jordane and I had a coffee truck in Canton, Ohio,” says Puterbaugh. “When her brother and his wife bought this building, they said we should put a coffee shop in. We’ve always been drawn to Asheville, so we moved down here with our two boys and started the demo.”

The concept for Farewell was a cozy, serene daytime and nighttime hangout, spotlighting select roasters and winemakers. The business opened quietly on Jan. 13 with no advertising and a small sign. “We saw a lot of people who had been watching the build-out, then coffee people heard of us, and we had a solid, busy two months,” says Puterbaugh.

It was two months and two days after it opened, to be exact, before Farewell closed for two weeks in response to COVID-19. But looking at the roll-up window that fronts the store, Puterbaugh saw an opportunity to resume business via takeout.

“It’s been great,” he says. “As it turns out, we were lucky we opened in January because our customer base was local and they have stayed with us.”

Among those locals is pastry chef Ashley Capps, introduced to Puterbaugh by South Slope neighbor and leather craftsman Billy Moore. The mouthwatering Instagram photos of sweet and savory items Capps is delivering to Farewell have driven traffic to the nascent business. “Farewell was built on relationships,” he says. “They are our backbone.”

Call ahead at 828-505-2721 or order at Farewell’s window at 11 Southside Ave. For more details, visit avl.mx/6×6.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Kay West
Kay West was a freelance journalist in Nashville for more than 30 years, contributing writer for the Nashville Scene, StyleBlueprint Nashville, Nashville correspondent for People magazine, author of five books and mother of two happily launched grown-up kids. To kick off 2019 she put Tennessee in her rear view mirror, drove into the mountains of WNC, settled in West Asheville and appreciates that writing offers the opportunity to explore and learn her new home. She looks forward to hiking trails, biking greenways, canoeing rivers, sampling local beer and cheering the Asheville Tourists.
View all posts by Kay West →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.