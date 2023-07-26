Bringing It Home: Asheville natives buy back brewery
Volume
29/ Issue
52
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:Frances O'Connor
Cousins Chris Zieber and Nathan Kelischek, co-founders of Boone-based Appalachian Mountain Brewery, opened their Mills River taproom last month. The expansion arrives at a time when the business is enjoying a newly realized independence after the pair purchased the company back from Anheuser-Busch InBev.
arts
Around Town: DIYabled stages second annual Disability Pride Art ShowDisability Pride Month is celebrated with an art show in West Asheville. Plus, Terpsicorps Theatre of Dance turns 20; a parade of lake monsters in Black Mountain; and more.
food
What’s new in food: Islands meet highlands at The Tiki Easy BarHi-Wire Brewing's new Tiki Easy Bar brings a taste of the islands to the highlands. Also: The Buzz Sober Social Bar and Café opens in Hendersonville; Gingerbread house competition registration…
news
Council to consider $3.7M contract for McCormick Field improvementsFour months after approving up to $20 million for renovations to McCormick Field, Asheville City Council is taking another step to fund improvements to the home of the Asheville Tourists…
Buncombe lands grant to expand broadband accessAsheville-based Skyrunner Internet, the grant recipient, will expand service in the North and South Turkey Creek, Fairview Forest, Reems Creek and Ox Creek neighborhoods. The county will chip in an…