Letter: Thanks from Vermont to swift-water rescue teams

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

I currently live in Vermont with my wife, Naomi. We very recently visited Western North Carolina, staying in Burnsville while Naomi took a course at the Penland School of Craft. During our time there, parts of our home state experienced significant flooding, although we were among the lucky who escaped serious damage.

Before I ever met Naomi, in the 1980s and 1990s, and then later, after we were together, I and we became active with the Outing Club of the not far away University of Massachusetts at Amherst. During a number of March spring breaks, we visited your region for the purpose of recreational whitewater canoeing. We had some great days paddling rivers like the Nantahala and the French Broad and an especially memorable one on the North Carolina section of the Nolichucky.

I mention all this because I read that Vermont has a flood event mutual aid agreement with four other states, one of which is North Carolina. Apparently as part of this agreement, North Carolina sent several swift-water rescue teams to help out aiding and saving people on the swollen streams in Vermont.

We and other people of our state are so very thankful for the help given us by North Carolina. We can appreciate just how skilled your swift-water rescue teams must be, since the above rivers and others are in your backyards.

I have no idea how to get our deep appreciation to the people of the North Carolina rescue teams, but hopefully, word will be passed on to them. “Mutual aid,” of course, means that when necessary, the favor will be returned.

— Michael Bosworth
Brattleboro, Vt.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

One thought on “Letter: Thanks from Vermont to swift-water rescue teams

  1. joelharder

    Asheville City decided to name 5 out of the 16 that represented Buncombe County in the rescue: Isaac McCurry, Scott Hare, JM Keupp, James Kodaras, and Charles Heard. The press release could have gone further and mentioned all the names.
    https://www.ashevillenc.gov/news/city-of-asheville-firefighters-lend-a-much-needed-hand-in-vermont/

    “Three Mountain Roofing was dealt a double blow after its offices in Jeffersonville flooded and employees housed in Cambridge village had to be evacuated by rescue teams from Buncombe County, North Carolina, early Tuesday morning as their home took on water.”
    https://www.vtcng.com/news_and_citizen/news/local_news/cambridge-crawls-out-from-flood-damage/article_1455bb42-2731-11ee-95c6-9f5805ad4a02.html

    2020 | North Carolina Taskforce 2
    https://www.facebook.com/buncombeGov/posts/behind-the-scenes-north-carolina-urban-search-and-rescue-task-force-2-ncusar-tf2/10163392388260705/?locale=sw_KE

    Vermont has helped in North Carolina’s disasters
    https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/charlotte/news/2023/07/14/nc-swiftwater-search-and-rescue-in-vermont-helping-flood-ravaged-areas

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.