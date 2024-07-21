Letter: Compassion first would benefit everyone

[Regarding “Traveling Mercies: Churches Welcome Homeless Families in Safe Shelter Initiative,” July 3, Xpress:]

As someone who volunteers weekly to work with the homeless, I can tell you several things. First of all, none of these people want to be homeless. Secondly, all homeless people have one thing in common: They have suffered trauma that they can’t overcome. And third, many of the homeless people who receive help and get back on their feet are the next wave of volunteers to help others in the same situation.

Here in Asheville and most of the South, the charitable work being done to help others in need is almost completely done by local churches. To neighbors of these churches, I understand your concerns, but in such a polarized environment in which some politicians blame those in need for their own problems, I can only say that as a society, it would be to everyone’s benefit if we could live with and love our neighbors with compassion. Most of us are only one tragedy away from being homeless ourselves.

— Brad Cook

Leicester